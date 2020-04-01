FCA US Reports First Quarter 2020 Sales





AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FCA US LLC reported a 10 percent decline in its first quarter sales as the strong momentum in January and February was more than offset by the negative economic impact of the coronavirus in March.

"Our dealers have once again stepped up as pillars of the community as they have continued to provide critical support to our customers on the road," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "Many have taken extraordinary steps ranging from enhanced sanitizing protocols for their showrooms to the offer of home delivery and other concierge services to keep consumers safe. I applaud all of them for their efforts."

For the quarter, U.S. sales were 446,768 vehicles compared with 498,425 for the same period a year earlier. Retail sales were 306,898 vehicles for the quarter. Fleet accounted for 31 percent of total sales.

Ram pickup trucks were a bright spot as sales rose 7 percent to 128,805 vehicles. Overall, the Ram brand rose 3 percent to 140,486 vehicles. Chrysler Pacifica sales rose 5 percent to 24,525 and Jeep® Gladiator notched sales of 15,259 vehicles. It was the third consecutive quarter Gladiator has surpassed the 15,000 mark.

FCA will continue working with its financial providers to ensure customers receive the help they need during these challenging times. Effective today, FCA will ease the purchase process through the "Drive Forward" initiative which provides consumers with incentives and our new Online Retail Experience (ORE).

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck, FIAT, and Alfa Romeo brands will offer 24/7 support and well-qualified buyers can get zero-percent financing for 84 months and no payments for 90 days on select 2019 and 2020 models. Additionally, FCA is folding "Chrysler Pacifica Family Pricing" and "Dodge Power Dollars" under Drive Forward.

ORE is a digital retailing solution that allows customers to complete the entire vehicle purchase process online from the comfort of their own home. Not only can consumers purchase a vehicle off a dealer lot, they can conduct a vehicle trade-in, apply for credit, receive price and payment estimation, and review service protection plan options.

Customers can explore ORE via the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck, FIAT, and Alfa Romeo brand websites where they can begin the purchase process, then connect with a local dealer to finalize the sale, saving time in the process. A call center agent is available able to help consumers.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies.







FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q1 2020























Month Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol %



Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change



Compass 29,820 37,306 -20% 29,820 37,306 -20%



Patriot 1 10 -90% 1 10 -90%



Wrangler 39,668 49,978 -21% 39,668 49,978 -21%



Gladiator 15,259 123 New 15,259 123 New



Cherokee 33,675 49,420 -32% 33,675 49,420 -32%



Grand Cherokee 50,083 57,749 -13% 50,083 57,749 -13%



Renegade 14,164 18,218 -22% 14,164 18,218 -22%



JEEP BRAND 182,670 212,804 -14% 182,670 212,804 -14%



Ram P/U 128,805 120,026 7% 128,805 120,026 7%



ProMaster Van 9,585 13,319 -28% 9,585 13,319 -28%



ProMaster City 2,096 3,668 -43% 2,096 3,668 -43%



RAM BRAND 140,486 137,013 3% 140,486 137,013 3%



200 3 26 -88% 3 26 -88%



300 5,596 8,290 -32% 5,596 8,290 -32%



Town & Country 0 1 -100% 0 1 -100%



Pacifica 24,525 23,274 5% 24,525 23,274 5%



CHRYSLER BRAND 30,124 31,591 -5% 30,124 31,591 -5%



Dart 3 8 -63% 3 8 -63%



Avenger 0 0

0 0





Charger 18,628 20,615 -10% 18,628 20,615 -10%



Challenger 12,138 13,431 -10% 12,138 13,431 -10%



Viper 0 1 -100% 0 1 -100%



Journey 15,152 24,003 -37% 15,152 24,003 -37%



Caravan 24,931 35,440 -30% 24,931 35,440 -30%



Durango 17,805 17,019 5% 17,805 17,019 5%



DODGE BRAND 88,657 110,517 -20% 88,657 110,517 -20%



500 327 778 -58% 327 778 -58%



500L 130 168 -23% 130 168 -23%



500X 283 755 -63% 283 755 -63%



Spider 388 513 -24% 388 513 -24%



FIAT BRAND 1,128 2,214 -49% 1,128 2,214 -49%



Giulia 1,759 2,035 -14% 1,759 2,035 -14%



Alfa 4C 31 41 -24% 31 41 -24%



Stelvio 1,913 2,210 -13% 1,913 2,210 -13%



ALFA ROMEO 3,703 4,286 -14% 3,703 4,286 -14%



FCA US LLC 446,768 498,425 -10% 446,768 498,425 -10%





















