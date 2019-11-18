FCC chairman Pai backs public auction to free up spectrum in C-Band for 5G

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai said Monday he backs a public auction to free up spectrum in the C-Band for next-generation 5G wireless networks.

Pai said on Twitter he supports a public auction of 280 megahertz of the C-band. "I'm confident they'll quickly conduct a public auction that will give everyone a fair chance to compete for this #5G spectrum, while preserving availability of the upper 200 MHz of the band for continued delivery of programming," he wrote on Twitter.

Major satellite service providers including Intelsat have proposed selling the spectrum privately to wireless carriers, arguing a private sale would make the spectrum available for 5G faster, while that plan has drawn criticism from some U.S. lawmakers. (Reporting by David Shepardson)