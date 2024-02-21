FCC Chairwoman Proposes New "Missing and Endangered Persons" Emergency Alert Code

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Wednesday announced she will submit a proposal to add a new “missing and endangered persons” alert code to the nation’s Emergency Alert System.

The alert—similar to an AMBER Alert to help locate missing children— would notify the public over television and radio about missing and endangered persons.

“Law enforcement agencies successfully use AMBER Alerts on TV and radio to help mobilize public attention and recover abducted children. But we do not have a similar code in the Emergency Alert System dedicated to sounding the alarm over other missing and endangered persons, particularly the thousands of missing native and indigenous women who have disappeared from their homes never to be seen again,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement. “Creating a new ‘Missing and Endangered Persons’ alert category can close this gap, help ensure no person who is missing and in danger is left behind, and save lives.”

The chairwoman will share the draft proposal with her fellow commissioners today, according to the FCC, and plans a vote on it at the agency’s March 14 meeting.

