FCC commissioner to urge tougher steps on Chinese network equipment

The logo of Huawei Technologies is pictured in front of the German headquarters of the Chinese telecommunications giant in Duesseldorf
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr on Tuesday plans to call for new steps to ensure Huawei Technologies and ZTE equipment is barred from U.S. telecommunications networks and ensure no electronic devices enter the U.S. produced with forced labor, sources briefed on the matter said.

The FCC last year adopted rules requiring U.S. telecom carriers to remove and replace equipment produced by Huawei, ZTE and purchased with Universal Service Funds but carriers could still purchase equipment from the Chinese companies with private funds.

Carr plans to call for closing the "glaring loophole" in remarks later on Tuesday, the sources said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

