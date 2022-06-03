FCC enforcement bureau requests Roger Wahl's radio station license be revoked

On May 11, for the second time, the Federal Communications Commission Enforcement Bureau asked Meyersdale radio station owner Roger Wahl to provide documents in relations to possible revocation of his license.

He was given until May 23 to respond.

He did not respond, according to the bureau.

Roger Wahl's radio station license is still up in the air.

"This is only the latest example of Mr. Wahl's failure to respond to the Bureau's discovery requests and otherwise participate in this proceeding," according to Loyaan Egal, acting chief of FCC enforcement bureau.

The enforcement bureau filed a motion to dismiss Tuesday before Administrative Law Judge Jane Hinckley Halprin, presiding judge in this matter, for Wahl's alleged "failure to participate and waiver of hearing" where he could present his side of why the FCC should not revoke his license.

Egal presented an alternative to Hinckley Halprin, "to compel a response to the enforcement bureau's outstanding discovery requests."

However, the bureau said in the motion to dismiss that Wahl's "continued lack of responsiveness and repeated failures to provide substantive and complete responses to the Bureau's attempts at discovery, and his apparent disregard for the Commission's rules, procedural deadlines and the Presiding Judge's orders, plainly amounts to a waiver of the hearing."

The judge put Wahl on notice at least five times that "failure to adhere to the Commission's regulations and procedures, including filing deadlines, could lead to dismissal of this matter."

In an April 29 discovery order, Hinkley Halprin also further warned Wahl that "any additional failure to satisfy a deadline or follow an order of the Presiding Judge could provide a basis for dismissal of this proceeding, which, in turn, will lead to revocation of his FCC license." She wrote Wahl that dates and deadlines in the procedure "are not suggestions."

In the motion to dismiss, Egal wrote that the commission's rules and precedent "compel the dismissal of this proceeding and revocation of Mr. Wahl's license."

What happens if Wahl's license is revoked?

If Wahl's radio station license is revoked, WQZS becomes call sign DWQZS, and Wahl will have to turn off his transmitter and cease operations, according to Robert Kluver, who runs a different radio station, WHYU, also located in the Meyersdale area.

"What is most likely to happen after that point is the frequency 93.3 MHz in Meyersdale will one day be available for auction, but that could be years or decades away," he said.

"We don't want to take over WQZS, its frequency or its format," if Wahl's license is revoked, he said.

WHYU, a low-power station at 102.3 MHz, is in construction of "our new full-power station on 89.1 MHz which we hope will be on the air by August if all goes well and the weather continues to cooperate as it has these past few weeks, finally, after a long cold winter," Kluver said.

How WQZS and Wahl got to this point

In September 2019, Wahl was accused by state police of attempting to solicit men to engage in unwanted sexual acts with a woman he admitted in a court hearing he impersonated through the creation of a phony online dating profile. He allegedly used photos he took with a hidden trail camera inside the woman's house to lure the men into his scheme.

In March 2020, Wahl filed an application to transfer control of WQZS to his daughter, Wendy Sipple, for $10. The FCC approved the transfer on June 1, 2020.

Wahl pleaded guilty on July 8, 2020, to a felony charge of criminal use of a communications facility, and misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, tampering with evidence and identity theft. The FCC reversed its decision in a July 13, 2020, order, returning the application to pending status.

Wahl was sentenced on Nov. 17, 2020. He was placed on probation for three years, with four months of electronic monitoring. He was also forbidden from being on the air during the electronic monitoring.

On October 19, 2021, the FCC issued a hearing designation order beginning a proceeding to revoke WQZS's license as a result of his crime. The application to transfer WQZS to Sipple was put in abeyance.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Meyersdale's 'The Commander' may not have a radio station to oversee