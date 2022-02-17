FCC refers two voice providers for probe on robocall commitments

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jessica Rosenworcel
    Member of the Federal Communications Commission

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Thursday that voice service providers Bandwidth and Vonage lost a partial exemption from standards aimed at preventing robocalls and were referred for further investigation.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"We will not turn a blind eye to providers that have not done enough to protect consumers from spoofed robocalls," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, saying the FCC had referred the companies to the commission's Enforcement Bureau.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Louisville mayoral candidate outraged by suspect's release

    A Louisville mayoral candidate said Thursday that he was “traumatized” by the news that the man charged with drawing a gun and firing at him earlier this week had been placed on home incarceration. Quintez Brown, 21, was arrested and charged with attempted murder shortly after Monday’s shooting in Louisville. The Democratic candidate, Craig Greenberg, was not hit by the gunfire but said a bullet grazed his sweater.

  • Crypto Scammers Are Using Robocalls to Steal Funds, Wipe Out Accounts

    There is a new variety of fraudsters who are selling bots on Telegram -- bots designed to trick investors into divulging their two-factor authentication codes, leading to accounts being wiped out....

  • Arrest made in 2016 Muncie slaying; victim's remains found in Tennessee

    The victim's skeletonized remains were found last October in Tennessee.

  • 12-year-old boy among those accused of beating 70-year-old man to death in Philadelphia

    A 12-year-old boy and two teenagers are accused of beating a 70-year-old man to death during a carjacking, police in Philadelphia said.

  • Second officer on trial for federal charges in George Floyd’s killing takes the stand

    J Alexander Kueng, one of the three officers charged with violating the civil rights of George Floyd, took the stand […] The post Second officer on trial for federal charges in George Floyd’s killing takes the stand appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Journalist Reveals 'Chilling' Text GOP Lawmaker Sent White House Before Jan. 6 Riot

    Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig called this pre-insurrection message “particularly foreboding.”

  • Trump said in court he had no 'knowledge' of his company's finances a day before he issued an 1,100-word statement defending his company's finances

    Donald Trump said the Trump Organization has "fantastic assets" and prosecutors should consider executing Hillary Clinton instead of investigating it.

  • Hillary Clinton Shows Fail-Safe Way To Know Donald Trump, Fox News Are Lying

    The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee hit back at a new right-wing attack on Twitter.

  • Could Thursday Be the Worst Day Yet for Trump and His Kids?

    Mandel Ngan/AFP via GettyFormer President Donald Trump and two of his adult kids are aggressively trying to avoid explaining—under oath—why so many of their business properties have wildly different values on paper. A New York judge will decide their fate on Thursday.On Feb. 17, Judge Arthur F. Engoron will hear defense attorneys and investigators spar over whether Don Jr., Ivanka, and their former president father can keep dodging subpoenas recently issued by the New York Attorney General’s off

  • Canada's House of Commons erupts after Trudeau accuses Jewish MP of supporting swastikas

    The Canadian House of Commons erupted in shouts of condemnation after PM Justin Trudeau replied to Melissa Lantsman, a Jewish member of Parliament, by accusing members of the opposing Conservative Party of "standing with people who wave swastikas."

  • NY attorney general fires back at Trump's defense of financial statements

    New York's attorney general on Wednesday pounced on former President Donald Trump's defense of company's financial statements, saying the five-page statement Trump issued a day earlier contradicted a court filing by his attorneys. "It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about the facts," the attorney general's office wrote in a letter filed in New York state court. Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a probe into whether the Trumps inflated real estate values to obtain bank loans, and reduced values to lower tax bills.

  • Proposed bill to split up Maricopa County into 4 parts advances in Arizona House

    Maricopa County could be divided by four after an Arizona House committee voted 7-6 to advance the bill.

  • Tom Cotton Blamed Democrats For A Trump Crime Bill & Twitter Users Had A Lot To Say

    The senator apparently forgot that dozens of his GOP colleagues voted for the First Step Act.

  • Oregon Supreme Court says Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor

    The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday said that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor. What it matters: The decision scuttles Kristof's campaign after months of planning and buildup. He left the Times last year as he explored the political bid. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Kristof had challenged Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's determination that he was ineligible to

  • You’re going to feel this, Biden tells Americans, as Ukraine war looms

    Analysis: US president gives the kind of speech normally delivered on the eve of momentous action, while speaking over Putin’s head to the Russian peopleUkraine-Russia crisis live updates: follow the latest news President Joe Biden speaks while providing an update on Russia and Ukraine in the East Room of the White House Photograph: REX/Shutterstock Joe Biden’s speech sounded like a closing argument, one that had been honed for some time and one that suggested expectations are still high in the

  • Sen. Rand Paul is tired of being 'treated like crap' on planes and wants an end to their mask mandates

    The Kentucky Republican said he doesn't want flight attendants 'jammering at me to put my mask on in between peanuts.'

  • U.S. Democrats urge government to weigh canceling Trump hotel lease

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government should consider canceling former President Donald Trump's lease of a historic Washington building he made into a luxury hotel before he sells it, a U.S. congressional committee said on Thursday. The committee in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives said recent developments indicated his Trump Organization may have filed inaccurate financial statements when the government leased the property to him before he ran for president. Representatives Carolyn Maloney and Gerald Connolly, the two leading Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee, wrote to ask the U.S. General Services Administration, the federal property manager, to consider terminating the lease, rather than allowing him to sell it for profit.

  • What is the Government Doing With Billions of Pounds of Cheese?

    Deep in the caves of Missouri the U.S. government has stored 1.4 billion pounds of cheese for decades, reports Deseret News. We’re not just talking cheddar here either, the cave has Swiss, American, and many others.

  • Judge Orders Deposition of Ex-Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg in Inauguration Lawsuit

    TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty ImagesThe former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization will be forced to participate in a “very limited” deposition as part of a lawsuit over alleged waste and self-dealing by the former president’s inaugural committee, a judge ruled Thursday.During a status hearing, Judge Yvonne Williams said she will “allow a limited deposition” of Allen Weisselberg, who is already indicted on unrelated charges in a tax fraud case in New York. Among other things, the

  • Construction industry groups oppose Biden's executive order in letter to White House

    Sixteen groups representing the U.S. construction industry sent a letter to the White House opposing a recent executive order signed by President Joe Biden requiring "project labor agreements" in federal construction projects over $35 million. The order signed by Biden earlier this month, is expected to impact nearly 200,000 workers, the White House has said, and offer a potential boost to workers and unions that negotiate these deals. Project labor agreements are collective bargaining agreements between building trade unions and contractors, which set wages, employment conditions, and dispute resolution on specific projects.