The FCC rejects ZTE's petition to stop designating it a "national security threat"

Catherine Shu
·1 min read
Exterior of ZTE’s research and development center in Nanjing, China. PHOTOGRAPH BY Costfoto / Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing
The Federal Communications Commission has rejected ZTE's petition to remove its designation as a "national security threat." This means that American companies will continue to be barred from using the FCC’s $8.3 billion Universal Service Fund to buy equipment and services from ZTE .

The Universal Service Fund includes subsidies to build telecommunication infrastructure across the United States, especially for low-income or high-cost areas, rural telehealth services, and schools and libraries. The FCC issued an order on June 30 banning U.S. companies from using the fund to buy technology from Huawei and ZTE, claiming that both companies have close ties with the Chinese Communist Party and military.

FCC formally declares Huawei, ZTE ‘national security threats’

Many smaller carriers rely on Huawei and ZTE, two of the world’s biggest telecom equipment providers, for cost-efficient technology. After surveying carriers, the FCC estimated in September that replacing Huawei and ZTE equipment would cost more than $1.8 billion.

Under the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act, passed by Congress this year, most of that amount would be eligible for reimbursements under a program referred to as "rip and replace." But the program has not been funded by Congress yet, despite bipartisan support.

In today’s announcement about ZTE, chairman Ajit Pai also said the FCC will vote on rules to implement the reimbursement program at its next Open Meeting, scheduled to take place on December 10.

The FCC passed its order barring companies deemed national security threats from receiving money from the Universal Service Fund in November 2019. Huawei fought back by suing the FCC over the ban, claiming it exceeded the agency's authority and violated the Constitution.

TechCrunch has contacted ZTE for comment.

FCC bans spending on Huawei, ZTE and other ‘national security threats’

