RICHMOND — An inmate already serving time on child-pornography charges in the federal prison in Prince George County was convicted Monday in Richmond federal court on charges of producing and possessing obscene images of kids.

Jesse Fernando Perez, 36, faces anywhere from 15-60 years in prison for the conviction. He currently is serving a 121-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution-Petersburg on an unrelated child-porn possession charge.

According to court records, Perez copied images of children from books and magazines while at FCI, then draw pictures on them depicting children engaged in sexual activity.

He will be sentenced Dec. 11.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: FCI inmate convicted of possession, production of child pornography