FCPS, local police discourage school threats in PSA video

Jan. 6—Following police investigation of 16 school threats, which were deemed not credible, Frederick County Public Schools and local police released a video to discourage such behavior and provide tips on how to respond.

Schools across the country were on high alert leading up to Dec. 17 due to a social media trend that reportedly encouraged threats of violence. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office investigated 15 threats the week of Dec. 17, while the Frederick Police Department reported one. The FCSO filed charges against a 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl who allegedly made threats against Ballenger Creek Middle School via Instagram. FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell and FPD spokesman Allen Etzler said the agencies did not have any updates into these investigations as of Wednesday.

In an attempt to use social media for good, FPD and FCSO officers and an FCPS official addressed the community in a video shared to Facebook.

"Recently, our community has seen a significant increase in school threats made on social media," said Eric Louérs-Phillips, executive director of public affairs for FCPS. "Irresponsible use of social media is taken seriously. Threats will be thoroughly investigated."

Lt. Jason Deater, commander of the FCSO school resource officer unit, in the video said each threat is thoroughly investigated.

"Along with receiving school-based consequences, threats of violence can lead to potential criminal charges to include threats of mass violence, interrupting school activities, misuse of electronic communications, and other criminal charges," Deater said.

People who make threats can also be held financially responsible, Louérs-Phillips said.

FPD school resource officer Sgt. Rebecca Carrado reiterated the adage, "if you see something, say something."

"Our agencies will attempt to identify the person responsible for the threat. We will contact the individual or individuals who made the threat to determine their intent," Carrado said in the video, standing alongside FPD's comfort dog Nevada.

Most threats are not credible, according to Deater, meaning the person who made the threat does not have the means to carry out the threat, or the threat was taken out of context.

Carrado discouraged people from reposting or sharing threats. She asked parents and guardians to monitor their children's social media use.

