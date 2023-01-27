FCSD seeks assistance in burglary investigation

Jan. 26—The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were notified at a little before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, of a burglary in progress at the Swift Water General Store in Ames Heights.

According to a press release from Fridley's office, the individual had already left the building when deputies arrived. The only items taken were some spare change and some keys.

Fridley supplied a video and photographs taken from a security camera at the scene and asked that members of the public assist in the investigation if possible. If they recognize or believe they might know the individual, people can contact the sheriff's department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," on which the video and photos can be viewed, or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

