FCSD seeks help in locating stolen truck

Dec. 20—The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a stolen vehicle, Sheriff Mike Fridley announced in a press release Tuesday morning.

Just before midnight on Dec. 17, the truck was stolen from WVA Manufacturing in Alloy. It was last seen headed east on U.S. 60. It is described as a white 2012 Chevy Silverado 2500. It is equipped with an equipment bed and toolboxes loaded with tools.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County sSheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.