FCSO: Linganore student arrested after threatening classmate with knife

Dec. 2—A Linganore High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening a fellow student with a knife.

At approximately 9 a.m., according to Frederick County Public Schools, a student threatened a classmate with a knife inside a classroom. The threatened student then reported the incident to a school resource officer.

After authorities investigated the matter — and then reported that Reese Anthony Wilson confessed to the threat — Wilson was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a deadly weapon on school property, according to the school system. Wilson, 19, reportedly turned the knife over and was transported to the county's adult detention center.

No students or staff were injured during the incident.

"While today's event and arrest at Linganore High School is unfortunate," Lt. Jason Deater, Frederick County Sheriff's Office school resource officer commander, said in a news release, "it shows the excellent working relationship between FCPS school staff and FCSO SRO's to swiftly and effectively investigate crime reports and provide a proper resolution."