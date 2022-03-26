FCSO: Man shot by deputy responding to report of protective order violation

Mar. 26—A Knoxville man was shot by a Frederick County Sheriff's Deputy Friday evening as deputies responded to a report that he was violating a domestic violence protective order, only hours after it was served to him, the sheriff's office says.

Jacob Christian Wilford, 22, is currently receiving treatment at R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore after being shot in the arm Friday evening, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Wilford, the release said, had been served a domestic violence protective order by sheriff's deputies earlier in the evening, which dictated that he was not to be on a property located in the 300 block of East Mountain Road in Knoxville. The order also said Wilford was not to "abuse or threaten to abuse" the occupants of the residence, the release said.

The sheriff's office said in the release that dispatchers received a call at around 11:15 p.m. Friday saying Wilford had arrived on the property in violation of the order. Deputies responded to the scene, where according to the release, they found Wilford hiding behind a shed on the property.

When deputies ordered Wilford to come out, the release said he "assaulted the deputies by hurling a projectile at him." The release did not identify the nature of the projectile.

"One deputy fired a single shot and hit Wilford in the arm, and immediately other responding deputies began administering first aid," according to the release. The release does not identify the deputy.

As of Saturday morning, the release said Wilford is in stable condition. Todd Wivell, spokesperson for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, said in a phone call on Saturday that Wilford's injuries were non-life-threatening, and he was expected to be released from the hospital in the near future. Wivell also said no deputies were injured.

Charges are pending against Wilford, the release said.

According to the release, detectives with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office remain on-scene as of Saturday morning conducting an investigation. The release states that one of the responding deputies had an activated body camera, but the footage will not immediately be released publicly, due to the ongoing investigation.

Wilford is the second suspect to have been shot by members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Department in March.

In the early morning hours of March 18, a Hagerstown man was shot by a deputy after police say the man shot at the deputy while attempting to flee following an attempted traffic stop.

Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello, 28, is facing charges of first- and second-degree assault, using a firearm in a felony/violent crime, possessing a firearm with a prior conviction and illegal possession of ammunition, according to previous reporting.

