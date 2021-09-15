FCSO: Mount Airy prostitution business shut down, 4 arrested

Sep. 15—After a two-month investigation, police have shut down an alleged prostitution ring and brothel house operating out of Mount Airy.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigations Section, FCSO SWAT and the Frederick Police Department SWAT executed a search and seizure warrant at 13134 Old National Pike in Mount Airy Tuesday at about 12:15 p.m., according to an FCSO news release.

Investigators reportedly found three men and two women in the building, which had been converted into a "business-like setting, complete with a waiting and sitting area for the 'Johns,' along with three separate bedrooms for services," the news release reads.

Police reportedly found approximately $18,000 plus surveillance cameras inside and outside of the property and numerous items "consistent with a brothel house," authorities said.

The operation came to the police's attention through an anonymous tip, FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said, leading police to conduct surveillance. No undercover operatives were used, he said. Police believe the business was running for several months, according to Wivell.

Frederick resident Juan David Ceballos-Garcia, 29, and Laurel resident Luis Fernando Cruz, 23, are each charged with two counts of prostitution business and one count of maintaining a house of prostitution. They were released on their own recognizance Wednesday, online court records show.

Thirty-year-olds Yessica Alex Alvarez-Flores and Jessica Angee Perez-Nanez, both of New York City, are charged with prostitution, police say. They were released on $1,000 bail each Wednesday.

Charges are pending against a third man, according to police.

FCSO doesn't expect further arrests, Wivell said, but if surveillance footage depicts a crime being committed, there may be more.

"Today the Frederick High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) group displayed its commitment and dedication to identify, infiltrate, and dismantle criminal organizations operating in Frederick County," Lt. Sedat Caliskan, FCSO Narcotics Investigations Section commander, said in the release. "We are committed to combatting the illegal possession and distribution of illegal narcotics and vice operations in Frederick County ... This investigation was a great success because of the collaborative efforts of each agency involved."

Frederick HIDTA partners include the FCSO, FPD, Maryland State Police, Brunswick Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations. All assisted in the Mount Airy investigation and search warrant, FCSO said.

To report information or tips to the FCSO Narcotics Investigation Section, call 301-600-7180 or report anonymously at 301-600-1318.

