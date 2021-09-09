FD Technologies (LON:FDP) investors are sitting on a loss of 38% if they invested three years ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP) share price up 15% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. In fact, the share price is down 39% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

FD Technologies saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 6.8% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 15% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 74.14.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

Investors in FD Technologies had a tough year, with a total loss of 23%, against a market gain of about 29%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand FD Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for FD Technologies you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

