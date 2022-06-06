Is FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is FD Technologies's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that FD Technologies had UK£48.2m of debt in February 2022, down from UK£65.1m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds UK£48.6m in cash, so it actually has UK£328.0k net cash.

How Strong Is FD Technologies' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, FD Technologies had liabilities of UK£78.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£81.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had UK£48.6m in cash and UK£78.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£32.8m.

Since publicly traded FD Technologies shares are worth a total of UK£618.5m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, FD Technologies boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Shareholders should be aware that FD Technologies's EBIT was down 65% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if FD Technologies can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While FD Technologies has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, FD Technologies actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that FD Technologies has UK£328.0k in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 114% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in UK£6.8m. So we don't have any problem with FD Technologies's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for FD Technologies that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

