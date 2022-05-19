FDA to act quickly on Moderna's COVID vaccine bid for youngest kids -Califf

FILE PHOTO: Illustration of COVID-19 vaccine vial
  • Robert Califf
    Cardiologist, medical researcher, FDA commissioner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will act as soon as possible on Moderna Inc's application seeking approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5, the agency's chief told lawmakers on Thursday.

"There's no delay in Moderna's application," FDA Commissioner Robert Califf told a U.S. House Agriculture subcommittee, adding the agency was preparing for public hearings on the company's bid "as quickly as possible."

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Susan Heavey)

