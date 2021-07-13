FDA adds new warning of rare nerve syndrome to Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
Johnson &amp; Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday updated its fact sheet for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, saying that while the chance of developing Guillain-Barré syndrome is "very low" after receiving the shot, there is an increased risk.

Preliminary reports show that there have been about 100 suspected Guillain-Barré syndrome cases among people who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; the vaccine has been administered to more than 12.8 million Americans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Among the people who developed the syndrome, the symptoms developed about 42 days after vaccination.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare condition where the immune system attacks the nerves, and typically comes on after a person is infected with a virus. Every year, 3,000 to 6,000 Americans develop the illness, with most fully recovering. An FDA official told Axios that while the "available evidence suggests an association" between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome, "it is insufficient to establish a causal relationship."

The FDA said there is no link between Guillain-Barré syndrome and the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna. Public health officials stress that the benefits of the vaccine vastly outweigh the risks, with the CDC saying on Monday that in the United States, "nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are now occurring in unvaccinated people. The risk of severe adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination remains rare."

You may also like

Fox News host Tucker Carlson seems scandalized reporters are investigating his NSA spying claims

Fox is launching a weather streaming service, and it's already feuding with The Weather Channel

Allen Weisselberg removed as officer of Trump Organization subsidiaries

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Found: The Most Comfortable (& Stylish) Sandals To Hoof Around In

    Despite the fact that we’re traveling much less this summer, it's still managed to feel like we’re walking more than ever. And, all of this bipedalism means that we are in dire need of some serious workhorse sandals to follow suit. No more strapping on those questionably supportive gladiators or flimsy flip-flops and Ubering our ways around town. Now that we're using our own two feet to hoof it to a host of local destinations, our footwear will need to support us (literally) every step of the wa

  • Not Ready for a Heel? Shop an Elevated Pair of Flat Sandals Instead

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • U.S. issues new warning on J&J vaccine

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine saying data suggests an increased risk of a rare autoimmune disorder called Guillain-Barré.Also known as GBS, the syndrome is a rare neurological condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the protective coating on nerve fibers.Most people fully recover. In a Monday letter to the company, the FDA said the chances of getting GBS was “very low," but still warned that recipients of the J&J vaccine should seek medical attention if they show symptoms within six weeks of inoculation, including weakness, tingling sensations, difficulty walking or difficulty with facial movements.Most cases were in men over the age of 50.Nearly 13 million people have received J&J’s one-dose vaccine in the U.S.Out of 100 preliminary reports of GBS, the FDA says 95 cases have required hospitalization and one death has been reported.The warning is another setback for the J&J shot, as its one-dose system was supposed to help vaccinate hard-to-reach areas.Last week, European regulators issued a similar warning for AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which uses technology like J&J’s - a traditional, virus-based approach.Meanwhile, the FDA has not linked GBS to the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

  • Football Association and Downing Street condemn racist abuse of England players

    An FA spokesperson said the organisation ‘will do all we can to support the players affected’.

  • Vietnam to mix doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

    Vietnam will offer the coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech as a second dose option for people first inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, the government said on Tuesday. Vietnam's mass inoculation campaign is in its early stages, with fewer than 300,000 people fully vaccinated so far. It has so far used AstraZeneca's viral vector vaccine and last week took delivery of 97,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA shot.

  • Malaysia seeks to beef up health system as Delta variant rages

    Malaysia on Tuesday announced new measures to support its ailing public health system as the country saw another record daily rise in COVID-19 cases, fueled by the highly infectious Delta variant. The surge comes even as Malaysia ramped up its vaccination programme and imposed stricter lockdown measures over the past month. The outbreak has been largely driven by the Delta variant - now the dominant coronavirus strain in the country, Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a news conference with other top health officials.

  • What Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant Of COVID-19?

    The delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. In fact, the variant is moving across the nation at such a rapid pace, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that it makes up roughly 80% of COVID cases in areas of the Midwest and upper mountain states, and 51.7% of all new COVID cases in the U.S. over the last month, according to the Washington Post. But despite the fact that the delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading so quickly through

  • Why the Johnson & Johnson news feels so bad

    While the latest J&J news may contribute to hesitancy among those who remain skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccines, experts say this is exactly how science works.

  • 6 fully vaccinated people who attended an outdoor wedding caught the Delta variant, but people with Pfizer and Moderna shots survived, study says

    The infections among attendees of a 92-person wedding in April were in people over 50, a study says. One who'd gotten the Covaxin vaccine died.

  • What is a healthy blood pressure range, and what are the symptoms of hypertension?

    ABC News contributor Dr. Darien Sutton has answers for viewers with medical questions.

  • European Regulator Links Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines with Heart Conditions – Report

    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that it has established a possible connection between the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines of Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) and rare heart inflammatory conditions like myocarditis and pericarditis, according to Reuters. However, the EMA also commented that the known and potential benefits of all authorized COVID-19 vaccines outweigh their risks. The regulator reviewed over 300 cases of the heart conditions in the European Economic Area region (EEA), which include

  • My daughter died after swallowing a battery. Here's what I want parents to know

    Trista Hamsmith's 18-month-old daughter, Reese, died in December, two months after Hamsmith discovered her daughter had swallowed a button battery, the small, round batteries found in many home devices and toys. Now Hamsmith, of Lubbock, Texas, is on a mission to make sure no other parent has to suffer the pain and loss her family has experienced. "Every day we wait, another kid is going to ingest a battery," she said.

  • Why You're Always So Tired—and What You Can Do About It

    Tired all the time? You might need more than a cat nap—it could actually be fatigue. Here’s what to know.

  • Catt Sadler Is Sick with COVID After Getting Fully Vaccinated: 'Delta Is Relentless'

    The entertainment reporter said she was caring for an unvaccinated person with COVID-19 and contracted the virus

  • Why the CDC and FDA Just Slapped Down Pfizer and Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have enjoyed good working relationships with both the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA granted quick approvals to both drugmakers' COVID-19 vaccines last December. The CDC has encouraged Americans to receive both vaccines.

  • Wrong patient received a kidney transplant at Ohio hospital, officials say

    The kidney was transplanted into a compatible patient, officials said.

  • A 20-year-old got a mysterious syndrome that makes marijuana users violently ill and said it was like 'Edward Scissorhands was trying to grab my intestines and pull them out'

    Bo Gribbon of Colorado said he went to the emergency room 11 times in 9 months because of the rare condition, called cannabis hyperemesis syndrome.

  • Idaho hot springs will require proof of COVID-19 vaccine to visit, prompting outrage

    Dozens of people began leaving one-star reviews for the popular hot springs online after it announced its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

  • U.S. puts new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for autoimmune disorder

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday added a warning to the fact sheet for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine saying that data suggests there is an increased risk of a rare neurological disorder in the six weeks after inoculation. In a letter to the company, the FDA classified the chances of getting Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) after vaccination as being "very low." Around 12.8 million people have received J&J's one-dose vaccine in the United States.

  • Does This Shocking CDC Statement Mean Trouble for Pfizer and Moderna?

    Coronavirus vaccine leaders Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced earlier this year that they'd launched clinical trials of booster shot candidates -- and you could almost hear the world's collective sigh of relief. As coronavirus variants gained ground, everyone's big worry was staying ahead of them. Moderna has said it aims to bring a booster to market this fall.