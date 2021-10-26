FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot, moving the U.S. closer to beginning vaccinations in children ages 5-11.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories