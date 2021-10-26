FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11
A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot, moving the U.S. closer to beginning vaccinations in children ages 5-11.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in updated guidelines Tuesday that some immunocompromised people who have received either Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines will be able to get a fourth shot. Details: People over 18 who are "moderately to severely immunocompromised" and have received three doses of an mRNA vaccine may get a fourth shot (of either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) at least six months after getting their third Pfizer or Moderna dose, per th
“We thought things couldn’t get much worse in DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic, but we were wrong," the newspaper's editorial board wrote.
World Menopause Day last week caused a big spike in articles and awareness of the menopause; its symptoms, treatments and some practicalities, but naturally there were still some questions remaining. We asked you to submit your questions to Dr Louise Newson, a leading menopause specialist and founder of balance-app.com, and here you can find her answers across a range of topics...
At least 300 bikers and hundreds others gathered on Saturday and raised at least $5,000 for Alex Hook's recovery
A new study from researchers at Mount Sinai shows just how serious long COVID can be, and how long it can last --- even for patients who weren't hospitalized.
Diet, travel, medications and other things that can contribute to being constipated all the time. Plus: What do to do about it.
How Germany is beating COVID, and what America can learn
Wendy Williams is facing major complications related to her Graves’ disease diagnosis. Guest hosts will replace her in the purple chair starting on October 18.
The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in the United States has plunged 57% since peaking on Sept. 1. Almost as encouraging as the magnitude of the decline is its breadth: Cases have been declining in every region. Forecasting COVID’s future is extremely difficult, and it’s certainly possible that cases will rise again in the coming weeks. But the geographic breadth of the decline does offer reason for optimism. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Past COVID increases have
CBD oil has wonderful benefits that treat many symptoms of menopause.
Federal health officials aren't giving any specific recommendations, but there are options for COVID-19 boosters, and it's OK if you mix vaccines.
An air filtration machine made all traces of Covid-19 “disappear” from the air in a hospital ward, a study has revealed, which scientists say could signal the end of in-hospital transmission.
Your morning coffee is a lifesaver in more ways than one.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo led the NFL in scoring last year. He recently shared one workout move he swears by: the "Good Morning" squat.
Health officials say it could serve as a blueprint for boosting rates in other counties, in a state that ranks almost dead last.
The mitochondria of certain SARS-CoV-2 patients malfunction, as if their batteries can't hold a charge. A treatment from Axcella Health aims to offer a jump-start.
The National Institute of Health (NIH), the government agency that is responsible for biomedical and public health research, has said […] The post NIH funded research in Wuhan lab, unrelated to pandemic appeared first on TheGrio.
Getting at least five hours of moderate-intensity activity per week may prevent certain types of cancers, new research suggests.
In his new book, "Hooked," investigative journalist Michael Moss explored why processed food is so tempting, and found steps we can take to resist it.