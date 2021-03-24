FDA advisory committees will begin hearings on drug aimed at osteoarthritis pain

Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
·6 min read

For 15 years, Pfizer has been developing a drug it hopes will be a treatment for osteoarthritis pain. It has tested the drug in more than 40 clinical trials and has a long list of patients who have gotten substantial relief.

The drug, tanezumab, which is delivered by injection every two months, doesn't cause the gastrointestinal problems or slight stroke risk of some arthritis pain relievers, and isn't addictive, like opioids.

But tanezumab can, in rare cases, accelerate cartilage loss around joints. Called rapid progressive osteoarthritis, this side effect struck about 3% of the patients in recent clinical trials.

On Wednesday morning, two Food and Drug Administration advisory committees will begin a day-and-a-half of hearings on tanezumab and decide whether they think the benefits outweigh the risks.

More than 31 million Americans suffer from osteoarthritis, which causes painful swelling and stiffness of the joints as cartilage degenerates. Many can get sufficient help from physical therapy, weight loss, cognitive behavioral therapy, and readily available drugs like ibuprofen, naproxen or Celebrex.

But for others, like Maureen Elias, 43, of Oakton, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C., those don't provide enough relief.

Maureen Elias, 43, of Oakton, Va., right, her husband Dustin and their three children &#xd0; Gabrielle, Michael, and Coraline
Maureen Elias, 43, of Oakton, Va., right, her husband Dustin and their three children Ð Gabrielle, Michael, and Coraline

Elias, now a veteran advocate, suffered spinal injuries while in the Army in the mid-2000s, leading to a lifelong battle with arthritis.

When physical therapy left her hurting even more, and Tylenol and Aleve stopped helping, she was prescribed opioids. But "it was too hard to parent while using them," said Elias, whose children are now 10, 16 and nearly 18. The opioid withdrawal was unexpected and horrible, she said.

"Now I just suck it up. The military mentality," she said, chuckling.

To limit the pain, she has had to forgo being active: "It really kind of cheats myself and my family."

First therapy in a decade

Tanezumab, which would be the first totally new therapy for arthritis in more than a decade, is aimed at the 11 million arthritis patients like Elias for whom other drugs haven't worked well, said Peter Park, medical engagement lead for Pfizer, which is co-developing the drug along with Eli Lilly and Co.

"The unmet need is huge," he said. "They need options."

Elias agrees. She said she would take her chances on a drug like tanezumab, hoping it would reduce her pain and enable her to live a more active life.

Several arthritis specialists said they also see a need to add tanezumab to their patients' treatment options, though they would recommend it to only a limited number and would have in-depth conversations before prescribing.

Dr. Amanda Nelson, an associate professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, worries that rapidly progressing osteoarthritis could occur more often in the "real world" than in the carefully controlled environment of clinical trials.

And it might happen in a joint that wasn't problematic already – disabling patients even more than they already were.

If a patient "were trying to put off replacement of their right knee and ended up needing a left shoulder replacement, I mean, that's really the thing that I think makes me extremely hesitant to use this," Nelson said.

Maureen Elias, 43, of Oakton, Va. and her husband Dustin when they were in the military.
Maureen Elias, 43, of Oakton, Va. and her husband Dustin when they were in the military.

The pain reduction patients see with tanezumab is comparable to the relief people typically get with Tylenol or other so-called non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, she said. Early trials of tanezumab that used higher doses of the drug provided more relief, but also caused more cases of rapidly progressing osteoarthritis.

Still, said Nelson, who contributes to patient education efforts for the Arthritis Foundation, there's a need for better treatments for arthritis pain.

"It's a serious disease, we have very few options for it, with lots of patients and a lot of pain," she said. " And this is really the only sort of novel promising therapy that it's very far along."

Dr. Jeffrey Katz, director of the Orthopedic and Arthritis Center for Outcomes Research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said there’s no doubt in his mind that the FDA should approve tanezumab.

"Having a new medication to fill that space is most welcome," he said. "It's terrific to have product development in this area."

But Katz said he doesn't want to dismiss the risk: "Patients and their physicians are going to have to have careful discussions about this medication, because it's a serious side effect."

Hip and knee X-rays suggested

Pfizer and Lilly have agreed to follow patients taking the drug if tanezumab is approved. The companies also have suggested patients get baseline X-rays of hip and knee joints before starting the drug, and then repeat scans after a year to make sure those joints aren’t deteriorating.

If the FDA decides those repeat X-rays should come sooner than a year, the companies would be okay with that, too, said Ken Verburg, a Pfizer senior vice president.

Research also has suggested that taking a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory along with tanezumab could increase risk, so patients would need to be counseled not to take both at once, Verburg said.

Patients who develop rapidly progressive osteoarthritis will be told to stop taking tanezumab. At that point, their joints will not deteriorate further although the damage is permanent, he said.

Tanezumab could potentially be used to treat chronic pain from other conditions, likely one of the reasons the companies have been pursuing its approval for so long. Studies have explored using the drug to treat lower back pain, neuropathic pain, visceral pain and a late-stage study in metastatic bone pain is expected to be completed later this year.

"Yes, we are interested in and we feel like there could be a substantial benefit to patients with other chronic pain conditions if we get tanezumab to them," Verburg said. "But our priority right now is osteoarthritis and of course our success in osteoarthritis will drive us in certain directions with other chronic pain conditions."

Verburg said it's pure speculation at this point, but he thinks rapidly progressive osteoarthritis may not occur as often among people who do not already have joint damage.

The side effect might be caused by overusing a faulty joint, he said. As tanezumab reduces pain, it could encourage people to become more active, exacerbating the joint problem and causing rapidly progressive osteoarthritis, Verburg said, quickly adding that has not been scientifically confirmed.

Tanezumab, a so-called monoclonal antibody, appears to work by blocking nerve growth factor, a protein involved in regulating nerve cells. Blocking the growth factor prevents stimulation of pain-sensing nerves, though it won't make touching a hot stove any less painful, Verburg said.

At the end of Thursday's hearing, the FDA advisory committees will vote on whether they think tanezumab's benefits justify its risks. Then, it's up to FDA officials to decide when and whether to approve the drug for use in arthritis patients.

"So far, we've been really pleased with the overall safety and tolerability profile," said Verburg, who has led Pfizer's development effort for a decade-and-a-half. "If not for this joint safety event, you have to kind of think that tanezumab would have been available to patients long before now. Unfortunately, that's not the case."

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pfizer osteoarthritis drug tanezumab: FDA panels to consider this week

Recommended Stories

  • Tanghulu Is the Candy-Coated Fruit Treat We Can't Get Enough of Right Now

    Crunchy on the outside, soft and sweet on the inside—-this fruit snack that is a specialty of northern China is as delicious as it is beautiful to look at.

  • This Is the Best Easter Candy to Try This Spring

    There are chocolates, gummies, marshmallows, and more. From The Pioneer Woman

  • Xiaomi president says chip shortage has increased costs, may pass on to consumers

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's president Wang Xiang said on Wednesday that the global chip shortage was increasing the company's costs and implied that in some cases the prices of its products might rise as a result. "We will continue to optimize the costs of our hardware devices, that's for sure," he said during the company's fourth quarter earnings call. A shortage in computer chips has rocked the electronics industry since late last year, as factors such as COVID-19, sanctions against key Chinese technology companies, and poor anticipation of demand all converged to upend the semiconductor supply chain.

  • When can kids get the COVID-19 vaccine? A pediatrician answers 5 questions parents are asking

    Vaccine trials are just getting started for younger children. FGTrade via Getty ImagesA big question among parents and teachers right now is whether their kids will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for the fall school semester. Some have wondered whether the vaccine is even necessary for children. Dr. James Wood, a pediatrician and assistant professor of pediatric infectious diseases, explains what doctors know today about the risk children face of getting and spreading the coronavirus and when vaccines might be available. Do kids really need to get the COVID-19 vaccine? The short answer is yes. A lot of studies have shown that COVID-19 isn’t as severe in children, particularly younger kids – but that doesn’t mean kids aren’t at risk of getting infected and potentially spreading the virus. Children under 12 who get COVID-19 do tend to have mild illnesses or no symptoms, while teenagers seem to have responses somewhere between what adults and younger kids have experienced. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that teens were about twice as likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 as children ages 5-11. Researchers are still trying to understand why we’re seeing these differences between older and younger kids. Behavior probably plays a part. Teenagers are more likely to engage in social or group activities, and they and may or may not be wearing masks. Immune differences and biologic factors may also play a role. Non-SARS-CoV-2 coronaviruses are common in children, often resulting in upper respiratory infection. Is their frequent exposure to other coronaviruses helping protect them from severe COVID-19? That is one hypothesis. We know younger kids’ immune responses in general are different from adults, and likely play a role in protection. It’s important to remember that while most children get only mild symptoms, they still face risks. At least 226 U.S. children with COVID-19 have died, and thousands have been hospitalized. The key to minimizing the risk is to make sure kids eventually get vaccinated, follow social distancing recommendations and wear masks. Are kids spreading the virus? In a setting like a school where mask-wearing and social distancing are enforced, young kids seem to not spread the virus very much when the rules and guidelines are being followed. One CDC review found little difference in community cases in counties with elementary schools open and those with remote learning. If precautions aren’t being taken, children infected with the coronavirus very well could spread it to adults. What isn’t clear yet is how great that risk is. In school settings, younger children have been less likely to spread the virus to adults. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images To keep schools as safe as possible, continuing schoolwide mask and social distancing policies will be important. With teenagers in particular, mask rules can’t hinge on whether the person has been vaccinated or not. Until herd immunity within the whole community is at a good level, social distancing and masking is still going to be the recommendation. So, when can kids get vaccinated? Right now, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one in the U.S. authorized for teenagers as young as 16. Before kids under 16 can be vaccinated, clinical trials need to be completed in thousands of young volunteers to assess the vaccines’ safety and efficacy. Vaccine manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer both have trials underway with adolescents and expect to have data by late spring or early summer. If their vaccines are shown to be safe and effective, kids 12 and up could be vaccinated before school starts in the fall. Realistically, young children probably won’t be eligible for the vaccine until late fall or winter at the earliest. Moderna just announced on March 16 that it has started testing the vaccine in children ages 6 months to 11 years. Pfizer hasn’t reached that stage yet, and these trials take time. What’s different about the vaccines kids will get? The composition of the COVID-19 vaccines for children is the same as used in adults – the difference is that children may require a different dose. The first step in vaccine trials is to figure out the right dose. The companies want to find the lowest possible dose that is both safe and produces a target level of antibodies. For example, Moderna uses a 100-microgram dose in adults. It is testing three different doses for children under age 2 – 25, 50 and 100 micrograms – and two doses for children over age 2, at 50 and 100 micrograms. Once the company determines the optimal dose, it will launch a placebo-controlled trial to test its effectiveness, in which some children will get a placebo and some will get the vaccine. Students are now seated farther apart in many schools. The CDC recently changed its recommendation from 6 feet between children in K-12 schools to 3 feet unless the community has a high rate of viral spread. AP Photo/Haven Daily A rigorous system for pediatric vaccine trials is well established in the U.S. These trials are key to assessing the safety and efficacy of vaccines in children, which can differ from adults. I am optimistic that a safe and effective vaccine will be available for children. Thus far, there have not been any safety signals from either the adult or adolescent studies that have been worrying to me as a pediatrician, but the studies still need to be done in children. How can parents create safe playdates for kids? When I talk to parents, I explain that it’s a risk-versus-benefit question. Each family has a different tolerance. From a medical standpoint, the mental health of kids and having them play with other kids is an important part of childhood. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] I would say that unvaccinated kids playing indoors without masks on is still not a great idea. The risk is just too high at this point. As weather warms up, I would encourage kids to play outside. Ride bikes, play and socialize – just do it in a safe manner. We all have pandemic fatigue, including medical professionals. As the weather gets warmer, I think everyone just wants to get back to normal. The worst thing we can do, right as we start to see a light at the end, is fall backward again – because that would just make it that much longer for everyone.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: James B. Wood, Indiana University School of Medicine. Read more:4 steps to reaching Biden’s goal of a July 4th with much greater freedom from COVID-19Why herd immunity may be impossible without vaccinating children against COVID-19 James B. Wood does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Number infected in COVID outbreak at Duke Raleigh Hospital has reached 20

    The majority of those who have tested positive are members of the hospital staff, Duke officials.

  • Best Mattresses for $350 or Less

    Searching for an inexpensive mattress? You have some great choices. “Though a low price on some mattresses may have you questioning whether they’re any good, we’ve found in our tests that price ...

  • Missteps could mar long-term credibility of AstraZeneca shot

    AstraZeneca’s repeated missteps in reporting vaccine data coupled with a blood clot scare could do lasting damage to the credibility of a shot that is the linchpin in the global strategy to stop the coronavirus pandemic, potentially even undermining vaccine confidence more broadly, experts say. The latest stumble for the vaccine came Tuesday, when American officials issued an unusual statement expressing concern that AstraZeneca had included “outdated information” when it reported encouraging results from a U.S. trial a day earlier. AstraZeneca responded that the results, which showed its shot was about 79% effective, included information through Feb. 17 but appeared to be consistent with more up-to-date data.

  • Canada's lagging COVID-19 vaccine campaign set to ramp up as virus variants spread

    Canada is expecting enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to double its supply by the end of next week to help ramp up a slow vaccination program as more contagious virus variants push the country toward a third wave of coronavirus infections. Canada has lagged other rich countries in inoculations even though it ordered enough doses to vaccinate the population five times over late last year. Shipments of 4.7 million doses are expected this week and next - 2.4 million from Pfizer Inc, 846,000 from Moderna Inc and a 1.5 million-dose loan of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the United States, according to federal forecasts and recent announcements.

  • Banksy's tribute to health workers sells for record $20 million at auction

    "Game Changer", unveiled last May at University Hospital Southampton, paid tribute to the frontline workers of Britain's National Health Service (NHS) in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Through Southampton Hospitals Charity, proceeds from the sale will be used to "fund wellbeing projects for staff and patients, and distributed to a wider community of healthcare providers both within the NHS and charitable sectors," Christie's said. In a Christie's auction streamed live, the painting sold for a hammer price of 14.4 million pounds ($19.85 million).

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Be Millionaire-Makers

    With solid revenue growth, these stocks have the potential to more than triple over the next few years.

  • Biden nominee Power moves toward confirmation to lead USAID

    Samantha Power, President Joe Biden's choice to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development, eased toward confirmation on Tuesday at a calm hearing where she described foreign aid as an essential tool in counteracting China. "China is using its economic leverage and heft... often a predatory way, not only to change governing practices within countries but ... to water down international human rights commitments," Power told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "It warrants urgent, immediate and well-resourced attention," the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said.

  • This Fruity Olive Oil Cake Is Perfect for Mid-Day Snacking

    Filled with protein, fresh fruit, and bright flavors, this olive oil cake won't put you into a food coma.

  • Prince Harry Lands Job at Silicon Valley Startup BetterUp

    Prince Harry has a job as the "chief impact officer" of a Silicon Valley startup, BetterUp, that gives its clients coaching and mental health services.

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • Mitch McConnell calls voting rights bill a ‘solution in search of a problem’ as GOP mounts ‘despicable’ effort to restrict ballot access

    Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has criticised a sweeping voting rights proposal as a “solution in search of a problem” despite more than 250 proposals in statehouses across the US to restrict ballot access. More follows...

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • US sinks below Mongolia and Argentina in global ranking for freedom

    Racial inequality, money in politics, and rise in polarisation reasons for 11-point drop for US in global freedom rankings

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Lauren Boebert ridiculed for claims no gun laws could have stopped Colorado shooter

    ‘No current gun laws would have stopped this, that's correct,’ wrote a critic, ‘And that's also the problem’

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest