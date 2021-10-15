FDA advisory panel recommends Johnson and Johnson booster shot

The FDA advisory panel unanimously voted to recommend the Johnson and Johnson booster shot on Friday. It comes a day after the same panel made the recommendation for a third Moderna shot. President Biden says full FDA and CDC approval for both boosters could come as early as next week. CBS News reporter Max Bayer and John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, join CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the FDA panel's vote.

