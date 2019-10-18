FDA alerts consumers of J&J baby powder recall, says it stands by tests

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said on Friday that it found that a sample from one lot of Johnson & Johnson's baby powder contained chrysotile fibers, a type of asbestos, confirming test results the company disclosed earlier on Friday.

In an emailed statement, the FDA said that it stands by the quality of its testing and results, and that it is not aware of any adverse events relating to exposure to the lot of affected product, but advised consumers to stop using powder from that batch. (Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by Bill Berkrot)