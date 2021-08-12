The Food and Drug Administration will allow extra doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for people with fragile immune systems who were not sufficiently protected after the first vaccination regimen.

OVER 1 MILLION PEOPLE HAVE OBTAINED COVID-19 BOOSTER SHOTS WITHOUT FDA APPROVAL

The agency will revise the Emergency Use Authorization guidelines for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to allow for the so-called booster doses to be given to people who have received an organ transplant, are undergoing cancer treatments, and other medical conditions that weaken the person’s natural immune response to infections.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The FDA’s updated guidelines come less than a month after a panel of vaccine experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention debated the necessity of the boosters for the relatively small portion of the population (2.7%) with compromised immune systems. While the panelists did not issue an endorsement for the boosters, they cited a growing body of evidence showing that immunocompromised patients would benefit from the extra shot.

To date, more than 71% of U.S. adults have received at least one shot, and 61% have been fully vaccinated.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Healthcare, News, FDA, Coronavirus, Vaccination, CDC, Biden Administration

Original Author: Cassidy Morrison

Original Location: FDA will allow extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised people