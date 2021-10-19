FDA to approve Moderna and J & J booster shots
U.S. health officials are expected to authorize the mixing of COVID-19 booster doses in hopes of providing more flexibility, but will most likely say using the same brand for a booster is preferable.
In grade school and beyond, we learn about Christopher Columbus and his pioneering voyage of 1492. Merely two decades after it, however, European explorers stumbled on the Pacific, an ocean roughly twice as large as the Atlantic and far more difficult to navigate. Polynesian navigators were the first to cross the Pacific from west to east by island-hopping from the coast of China to the Americas.
A team of paleontologists has described a new species of ancient sea scorpion from China that was the size of a dog even in its juvenile form. The post Giant Scorpions Used to Roam the Deadly Seas appeared first on Nerdist.
An amateur diver uncovered the four-foot long sword, which likely once belonged to a Crusader knight almost a millennium ago.
The Orion spacecraft is ready to be placed on top of a rocket that will send it towards the Moon.
Japanese scientists have developed a vaccine that successfully stopped five different types of coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Stopping the source: The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, looked at ways to halt future pandemics by vaccinating against severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-related) coronaviruses, a species of viruses consisting of many known strains. Health officials have raised concerns about how viruses that emerge in animals have become more common to jump to humans, such as in the cases of bird flu, swine flu, Ebola, and MERS.
Something may be up with a solar array meant to power the Colorado-built Lucy space probe on its 12-year, asteroid-chasing journey.
A scientist from Guangdong, China plans to appeal to the Tibetan government to conserve recently discovered fossils of handprints and footprints on a rock on the world’s highest plateau—because they may be the oldest prehistoric art ever recorded
This month's full moon lights up your most passionate desires and illuminates underlying power struggles.
Scientists are venturing inside otherworldly ice caves growing beneath Austria's doomed glaciers to study why they are melting even faster than expected, and understand the fate that will befall glaciers elsewhere if climate change is not halted. It is already too late to save the glaciers of the eastern Alps, which scientists now say are past the point of no return and will be gone completely in the next few decades.
The successor to the Hubble space observatory will now be prepared for launch on 18 December.
NASA and Boeing provided an update on the beleaguered Starliner capsule Tuesday, confirming that the earliest the spacecraft will fly will be sometime during the first half of next year. Starliner was grounded in August, after an issue with the oxidizer valves was discovered roughly four and a half hours before launch. The launch was part of an uncrewed test flight, dubbed Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2), the second for Starliner.
Eyes to the sky Wednesday night. The first Full Moon of Fall 2021 coincides with the peak of the Orionid meteor shower.
The Human Landing System saga is far from over. Senators on Monday released a draft version of the appropriation bill that governs NASA’s budget for fiscal year 2022, directing the agency to select two teams for the Human Landing System (HLS) program -- but only giving the agency an additional $100 million to do so. The total funding for the program would stand at $1.295 billion, with NASA receiving an overall budget of $24.83 billion for the next fiscal year.
"The feeling of viewing our Earth with its complete and absolute beauty and peace is difficult to put into words," Hayley Arceneaux writes in her final astronaut diary for PEOPLE
The weather system could intensify the drought much of the region is already in, including higher wildfire risks and water shortages Biologist Jude Smith looks over a nearly dry spring at the Muleshoe national wildlife refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, on 18 May. Photograph: Mark Rogers/AP The wet winter the American south-west has hoped for as it battles extreme drought and heat is increasingly unlikely to materialize as scientists now predict that a phenomenon known as La Niña will develop for t
On October 20, the Full Moon is in Aries. Learn about the meaning of this astrological event, plus read your horoscope by zodiac sign.
Star Trek's Captain Kirk, now 90, returns from space with a message for everyone, including Jeff Bezos
Award conceived by the British royal is a way to recognize and boost people hatching innovative solutions to the environmental crises facing our planet.
Coronavirus infections are down across much of the United States. Hospitalizations, too. Deaths are finally dropping from their dismaying late-summer peak of more than 2,000 a day. Most people are vaccinated, and booster shots are gaining approval. Officials in the United States are hoping the worst of the pandemic is over. But so much depends on the virus itself. It is not static. It mutates. Delta, the variant of SARS-CoV-2 now causing virtually all infections in the United States, is more tha
Millennia ago, a meteor half the size of the Statue of Liberty struck an Middle Eastern city. The event may have inspired the biblical story of Sodom.