FDA has approved the first vaccine to protect infants against RSV

TechCrunch

Starting today, Instagram Threads will begin the rollout of one of its most-requested features: the ability to use the service via the web, while logged in. At launch, Threads users will be able to post, view their feed, and interact with posts from the desktop, the company says, but the experience won't be in complete parity with the Threads mobile app just yet. For instance, web users won't be able to certain things like edit their profile or send a thread over to Instagram DMs (direct messages).