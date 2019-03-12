FDA approves generic valsartan amid drug shortage

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is shown in Silver Spring, Maryland, November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved a generic of the blood pressure medicine valsartan, as the agency looks to ease shortages triggered by several manufacturers recalling the drug over possible cancer risk.

Drugmakers, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Mylan NV, have pulled batches of valsartan from market as the drugs have been found to contain probable carcinogens.

The FDA said it had sped up the review of the generic from India's Alkem Laboratories Ltd before its approval.

Since last summer, the FDA has been conducting a major investigation to address the presence of certain impurities in a class of drugs called angiotensin II receptor blockers, including valsartan.

Global authorities have also clamped down on sales of some of these medicines as they are suspected to be tainted with probable carcinogens N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) and N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

On Tuesday, the FDA said that for the approval the agency had evaluated the company's manufacturing processes and made sure they used appropriate testing methods to demonstrate that the valsartan approved - a generic to Novartis' Diovan - did not contain NDMA or NDEA.

