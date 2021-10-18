Oyster Point's drug becomes first FDA-approved nasal spray to treat dry eyes

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Oyster Point Pharma Inc's treatment for dry eye disease became the first U.S. approved nasal spray for the chronic condition on Monday, sending the drug developer's shares about 19% higher premarket.

The company said its spray, Tyrvaya, will be made available from next month to patients with a prescription, but did not reveal its pricing.

The condition -- characterized by stinging, sensitivity to light, blurred vision and eye fatigue -- affects about 38 million Americans, and is currently treated with over-the-counter artificial tear drops such as GenTeal and Refresh.

Prescription eye drops, such as Novartis' Xiidra, AbbVie Inc's Restasis and Sun Pharmaceutical's Cequa are also used to treat dry eye disease.

Oyster Point said Tyrvaya, a twice daily nasal spray, was tested in a late-stage and two mid-stage trials covering over 1,000 patients with mild, moderate or severe symptoms of dry eye disease (DED).

Data from the trials showed that Tyrvaya demonstrated statistically significant improvement in production of tear film on eye surface in all trials, the company said in March.

Tear film helps to keep eyes moist, reducing risks of infection and contributing to clear vision.

Tyrvaya, the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved product for Oyster Point, works by activating a nerve that stimulates natural tear film production, and in turn relieving symptoms of dry eye disease.

"A product that provides clinically meaningful production of basal tear film as early as four weeks is incredible for the dry eye patient," Ed Holland, director of cornea services at Cincinnati Eye Institute and professor of ophthalmology at University of Cincinnati said in the company's statement.

Tyrvaya is a nasal spray formulation of the drug varenicline, also used in Pfizer Inc's smoking cessation drug, Chantix.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. FDA declines to approve United-Mannkind's lung disease therapy

    The therapy is a drug-device combination that uses United Therapeutics' approved treatment, Tyvaso, in combination with MannKind's portable inhaler. MannKind's Dreamboat device is a small and portable dry powder inhaler, making its administration more convenient than the traditional nebulized therapy.

  • U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett poised to run in proposed Austin district

    U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, a longtime Democratic congressman from Austin, indicated to Axios that he plans to announce his run for a seat in a newly proposed congressional district in Austin.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The recently crafted district, part of the redrawing of political boundaries every 10 years to account for population growth, is expected to be a safe Democratic seat that will include parts of T

  • 'Enough's enough': tight U.S. job market triggers strikes for more pay

    Thousands of workers remain on strike across the United States demanding higher pay and better conditions despite Hollywood make-up artists and camera operators reaching a deal over the weekend to avoid a walkout, and the tight jobs market has only emboldened them. Kevin Bradshaw is an employee at Kellogg Co's cereal plant in Memphis, Tennessee, where most of North America's Frosted Flakes are made. "Enough is enough," said Bradshaw, vice president of Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union Local 252G at the Memphis plant.

  • 600 potential jurors to show up for Ahmaud Arbery trial

    More than 600 possible jurors are expected to show up Monday morning to a south Georgia courthouse as the murder trial of three white men accused of gunning down a black man begins.

  • Merck COVID-19 pill sparks calls for access for lower income countries

    The plan to roll out Merck & Co's promising antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 risks repeating the inequities of vaccine distribution, potentially leaving the nations with the greatest need once again at the back of the line, international health groups say. Merck on Oct 11 applied for U.S. emergency clearance of the first pill for COVID-19 after it cut hospitalizations and deaths by 50% in a large clinical trial. The medicine, made with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, could gain authorization as soon as December.

  • China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

    China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector. Gross domestic product expanded 4.9% from a year ago, missing forecasts, as attempts by Beijing to curb lending to the property sector exacerbated the fallout from electricity shortages which sent factory output back to levels last seen in early 2020, when heavy COVID-19 curbs were in place. Under President Xi Jinping, a drive to make structural changes that address long-term risks and distortions, which has involved crackdowns on the property sector and technology giants, as well as carbon emission cuts, has taken a toll.

  • Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant

    A Vermont high school homecoming football game turned into a “drag ball” runway at halftime, with a mix of students and faculty members parading in gowns, wigs, and makeup — and a big crowd in rainbow colors to cheer them on.

  • No 'flip-flop' on COVID strategy, 'massive deaths' averted: Ong Ye Kung

    Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has denied that Singapore's COVID management strategy amounts to a "flip-flop", claiming that it has helped avert the "many tragic deaths" seen in other countries.

  • Free Tutoring Could Replace Gifted-and-Talented Education

    Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to end New York City’s gifted-and-talented program presents education advocates, policymakers and — as de Blasio is term-limited — his successor with an opportunity to rebuild the program in a way that better serves working New Yorkers, and provides opportunity for kids who need it most. Even advocates for the […]

  • Yes, ‘Halloween’ Really Is a Knockoff of ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ (Column)

    Occasionally a critic will write something that gets readers seriously riled. God knows I’ve done it. If I had to list my three greatest hits of outrage, they would probably be my pans of “Pretty Woman,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and “Let the Right One In.” It’s no accident that the last of those […]

  • How Your Dog Can Impact the Cost of Homeowners Insurance

    For companies providing homeowners insurance, premiums are tied to risks. Dogs are the same. While a breed of dog generally considered low-risk may not impact the price of homeowners insurance, some breeds will.

  • Venezuela suspends talks with opposition after Maduro ally extradited to U.S.

    A key ally of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro was extradited from Cape Verde to the U.S. Saturday to face money laundering charges in Florida, Bloomberg first reported.Why it matters: Venezuela's government called off negotiations with opposition officials that were scheduled for Sunday in Mexico in response to the extradition of Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman and financial fixer for Maduro.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f

  • Why Are All the Grandparents Freaking Out About Christmas Presents and Supply Chains All of a Sudden?

    You can blame cable news, of course.

  • Pope Francis calls on companies to release COVID vaccine patents

    Pope Francis called on pharmaceutical companies on Saturday to release patents to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to the poor, Reuters reports. Why it matters: There is a stark divide between countries that have access to COVID-19 shots and those that don't, and the gap has widened as some wealthier countries have begun distributing third doses. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Just 2.2% of people in low-income countries, mostly in Africa, have re

  • CDC Makes It Easier For Fully Vaccinated Travelers To Come To U.S.

    The agency said those fully inoculated with mixed doses of COVID-19 vaccines are able to enter from Nov. 8.

  • Explainer-What is the "metaverse"?

    Facebook said on Monday that it will hire 10,000 people in Europe to help it build a "metaverse". The concept of the metaverse is quickly becoming a buzzword in technology and business. WHAT IS THE METAVERSE?

  • China stopping overseas coal finance to cut as much emissions as Europe going net-zero

    China’s recent decision to end financial support for building new coal plants abroad could make a major difference in global efforts to limit the use of fossil fuels.

  • House gets swept away in India flood

    Strong river currents in Mundakayam area of Kottayam district swept away a building and damaged other property.Rainfall across the state led to flash floods and landslides in several areas, with the Indian army and navy called out to rescue residents.Some 13 of those were killed after a landslide in Kuttikkal village, officials said.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Slip To Lows With Host Rami Malek

    Last night’s telecast of Saturday Night Live with host Rami Malek and musical guest Young Thug drew a 3.4 household Live + Same Say rating in the 44 metered local markets and 1.3 in 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters. That was down last week’s show, hosted by Kim Kardashian West with […]

  • Maserati delays Grecale SUV launch due to chip shortage

    MILAN (Reuters) -Maserati on Monday delayed the launch of its new Grecale SUV until the spring of 2022 from November this year due to a global chip shortage. The announcement by the luxury brand, part of Stellantis, comes as a shortage of semiconductors forces automakers around the world to slow or suspend production. Maserati said its decision stemmed from ongoing disruptions in the supply of parts.