FDA approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for children ages 12 and up

A member of the US Armed Forces administers a shot of the Pfizer vaccine at a FEMA community vaccination center in Philadelphia. Mark Makela/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration approved booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12.

Pfizer booster shots were already approved for everyone 16 and older.

The Omicron variant continues to surge through the US, contributing to record-high case numbers.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer booster shots for children as young as 12 years old on Monday.

Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine are already authorized for everyone 16 and older, but now those aged 12-to-15 can get one, too, once enough time has passed after their second COVID-19 vaccine.

The new approval comes as the Omicron variant surges through the US, driving up new COVID-19 cases to record highs.

