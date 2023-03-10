FDA Approves Pfizer's Fast Acting Migraine Drug Acquired Via $11B Biohaven Acquisition

Vandana Singh
·1 min read

  • The FDA has approved Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) acquired Biohaven's Zavzpret (zavegepant), the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist nasal spray for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.

  • In its pivotal Phase 3 study, Zavzpret was statistically superior to placebo on the co-primary endpoints of pain freedom and freedom from most bothersome symptoms at two hours post-dose.

  • The pivotal study demonstrated pain relief as early as 15 minutes in a prespecified secondary endpoint versus placebo.

  • Pfizer added zavegepant and rimegepant to its kitty after acquiring Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Ltd last year for $11.6 billion.

  • Rimegepant, sold as Nurtec ODT, is one of the other two CGRP migraine treatments approved by the FDA (it is also approved for preventing migraines).

  • The treatment expands Pfizer's migraine portfolio, including oral therapy for acute and preventive treatment.

  • Zavzpret is anticipated to be available in pharmacies in July 2023.

  • Angela Hwang, chief commercial officer and president of Pfizer's global biopharmaceuticals business, said the approval "marks a significant breakthrough,", particularly for people who "need freedom from pain and prefer alternative options to oral medications."

  • Pfizer/Biohaven is testing an oral form of zavegepant to prevent and treat migraines. The Phase 2/3 study is expected to conclude in July.

  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.18% at $39.53 premarket on the last check Friday.

