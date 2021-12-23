FDA approves second COVID-19 treatment pill as Omicron cases rise
The FDA has authorized the second antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. CBS News' Michael George reports. Then Dr. Jeremy Faust, emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital at Harvard Medical School, joins CBSN to break down how the drugs work. He also explains why he thinks the CDC should implement "circuit breakers," short-term restrictions on high-risk activities to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant.