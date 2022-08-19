FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with COVID rebound

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered Pfizer Inc to test the effects of an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment, the regulator said on Friday.

The drugmaker must produce initial results of a randomized controlled trial of a second course of the antiviral by Sept. 30 next year, the FDA told Pfizer in a letter dated Aug. 5.

The regulator said a formal plan for the clinical trial is expected to be finalized this month.

Pfizer is "working with the FDA to finalize a protocol to study patients who may be in need of retreatment," and will provide details when available, a company spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)