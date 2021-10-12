FDA authorizes first e-cigarettes, cites benefit for smokers

FILE - This Wednesday, June 18, 2014 file photo shows VUSE Digital Vapor Cigarette packaging during a launch event held by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, heath officials authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers. (Mark Stehle/AP Images for R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW PERRONE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heath officials on Tuesday authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying the R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers.

The Food and Drug Administration said data submitted by the company showed its Vuse e-cigarettes helped smokers either quit or significantly reduce their use of cigarettes, the leading preventable cause of death in the U.S.

Tuesday’s first-of-a-kind decision is part of a sweeping effort by the FDA to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of delays.

In September, the agency said it had rejected applications for more than a million e-cigarettes and related products, mainly due to their potential appeal to underage teens. But regulators delayed making decisions on most of the major vaping companies, including market leader Juul.

The FDA's decision only applies to Vuse's refillable Solo Power device and its tobacco-flavored nicotine cartridges. The FDA said it rejected 10 other requests from the company for other flavored products, but did not disclose details. The agency is still reviewing the company's request to sell a menthol-flavored nicotine formula.

“Today’s authorizations are an important step toward ensuring all new tobacco products undergo the FDA’s robust, scientific premarket evaluation," said Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s tobacco center, in a statement.

"The manufacturer’s data demonstrates its tobacco-flavored products could benefit addicted adult smokers who switch to these products – either completely or with a significant reduction in cigarette consumption.”

E-cigarettes first appeared in the U.S. more than a decade ago with the promise of providing smokers with a less harmful alternative to smoking traditional tobacco cigarettes. The devices heat a nicotine solution in a vapor that’s inhaled.

But there has been little rigorous study of whether the e-cigarettes truly help smokers quit. And efforts by the FDA to begin vetting vaping products and their claims were repeatedly slowed by industry lobbying and competing political interests.

In recent years, the vaping market grew to include hundreds of companies selling an array of devices and nicotine solutions in various flavors and strengths. But the vast majority of the market is controlled by a few companies including Juul Labs, which is partially owned by Altria, and Vuse.

To stay on the market, companies must show that their products benefit public health. In practice, that means proving that adult smokers who use the products are likely to quit or reduce their smoking, while teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Bath County deputy pleads guilty to child porn charges

    The former deputy sheriff was charged with 30 counts of child pornography and other charges.

  • Harry and Meghan become partners at ethical investment firm

    The couple have become partners at Ethic, an investment company that manages $1.3bn (£956m) of assets.

  • New Video Shows Suspect in Paint Attack on George Floyd Statue

    Newly released footage from New York City’s subway system gives a closer look at the yet-to-be-identified person whom police suspect hurled paint over a memorial statue of George Floyd in Union Square on Saturday morning, October 3.This video, released just over one week later, on October 11, shows the suspect pass through a subway turnstile wearing a bright green top, dark beanie, a dark green unbuttoned shirt, dark shorts, and dark shoes. They are also carrying a light green rucksack and a skateboard. Police appealed to the public for help identifying the person.Video previously released by police on Sunday, October 4, showed a person of the same description hurling paint over the George Floyd bust at Union Square as they passed on a skateboard. Nearby busts of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, the Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police in 2020, did not appear to be defaced.The defacing of the statue at its new Union Square location occurred two days after it was unveiled there. It was also the second time the statue had been defaced, having been vandalized in late June at its previous location at Brooklyn’s Flatbush Junction. On that occasion, four suspects spray-painted the name of a white supremacist group on Floyd’s head and covered up text on the statue’s pedestal, according to the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.The NYPD said the suspect in the Union Square incident was wanted for criminal mischief.The footage released earlier showing the suspect throwing paint on the statue was also released through the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force, though police did not indicate if the individual was suspected of a hate crime. Credit: NYPD via Storyful

  • A call to find a person results in discovery of woman’s body in a wooded area, CMPD says

    Her body was found in west Charlotte. A suspect has been charged with her kidnapping and murder, police say.

  • Smokey Robinson Nearly Died of COVID During 11-Day Hospital Stay

    "I was not sure I would ever be able to sing again," the 81-year-old Motown singer says

  • Netflix backs Chappelle despite criticism over trans remarks

    A top Netflix executive said Dave Chappelle's special “The Closer” doesn't cross “the line on hate” and will remain on the streaming service despite fallout over the comedian's remarks about the transgender community. In an internal memo, co-CEO Ted Sarandos told managers that “some talent” may join third parties in calling for the show's removal, adding, “which we are not going to do.” Netflix declined comment on the memo, which was reported Monday by Variety.

  • Kate Winslet remembers fainting on the set of 'Sense and Sensibility' (exclusive)

    Kate Winslet, Emma Thompson, Greg Wise, Ang Lee and more gathered for a 25th anniversary reunion celebrating "Sense and Sensibility."

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Tuesday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Tuesday. The markets are modestly lower on Tuesday with the Dow Jones down 0.24%, the S&P 500 […]

  • Acker CEO on the tremendous awareness of wine as an asset class

    Irv Goldman, Acker CEO, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss the investment in wine as an asset class, wine sales, and outlook for the overall industry.&nbsp;

  • Apple's App Store feud with Epic Games is far from over

    Apple (AAPL) on Friday asked a federal judge to hold off on enforcing an order that would force it to change some of its App Store policies while the tech giant appeals the ruling

  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Doubles Over Past Week as it Gains on DOGE

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has more than doubled over the past week. Gaining on big brother Dogecoin (DOGE)

  • Wendy Williams Facing 'Serious' Health Complications as Show Taps Guest Hosts Ahead of Premiere

    "It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties," The Wendy Williams Show said in a statement Tuesday

  • Unvaccinated Texas GOP candidate who was hospitalized with COVID-19 says his illness made him 'even more dedicated' to fight vaccine mandates

    Multiple studies prove that the COVID-19 vaccine dramatically reduces the chance of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from the virus.

  • Eastlake man's kidney transplant put on hold due to Cleveland Clinic's new vaccination policy

    After more than a year of pain, tests, and finally a match, an Eastlake man is just days away from getting a new kidney. But all of that is up in the air now thanks to the Cleveland Clinic’s new policy requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for organ transplant recipients and donors.

  • COVID-Ravaged Mom of Newborn Denied Lung Transplant: ‘How Cruel Is That?’

    Family HandoutGabriela Acuna had already given birth to a premature infant, been put on a ventilator, and gone into cardiac arrest when her family got the call last week.A medevac helicopter had landed at the Las Vegas hospital where she was being treated to take her to California for a double lung transplant—her best chance for recovering from the ravages of the virus she contracted when she was 23 weeks pregnant.Acuna’s sister, Paula Olmeda, says the nurse told them the next call they got woul

  • N95 vs KN95 masks: Which masks are best to buy?

    The pandemic rages on, so we’re all in the market to buy N95s or KN95s. Vaccinations continue to roll out, but thanks to the combination of not enough people having yet taken the vaccine, and the rise of new strains of COVID-19, masks are still a necessary part of life. Even if you’re vaccinated, experts … The post N95 vs KN95 masks: Which masks are best to buy? appeared first on BGR.

  • Editorial: A gaping hole in Gov. Newsom's school vaccine 'mandate'

    A "personal belief" exemption to any COVID-19 vaccine rules just tells parents and staff they're free to do what they want. That is not a mandate.

  • The FDA Warns of Hand Sanitizer Brand With ‘Unacceptable Levels’ of Cancer-Causing Chemicals

    Certain ArtNaturals hand sanitizers contain benzene, acetaldehyde, and acetal contaminants, the FDA found. Consumers are urged to stop using them now.

  • American Airlines says Biden's vaccine mandate 'supersedes' Texas' order

    American Airlines says Biden's vaccine mandate 'supersedes' Texas' order

  • BBC Host Julia Bradbury Posts Topless Selfie Before Mastectomy

    A few weeks after being diagnosed with breast cancer, Julia Bradbury said she is ready to "say goodbye to my breast and to thank my body for all the sustenance, joy & life it has given me"