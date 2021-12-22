FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment pill

Pfizer’s Paxlovid is a series of 30 pills that can be taken at home over five days and is shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVD-19 by nearly 90%.

