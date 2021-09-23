FDA authorizes scaled-down version of Biden's booster shot plan
The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency-use authorization for booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for seniors and other people considered to be high-risk, a scaled-down version of President Biden's original plan for the additional shots. Meanwhile, Mr. Biden met with Democratic lawmakers on a $3.5 trillion spending bill. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.