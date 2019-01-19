FDA boss threatens 'game over' for e-cigs if companies won't keep kids away

The head of the Food and Drug Administration has threatened to pull e-cigarettes out of U.S. markets entirely unless e-cig makers take greater measures to curb the youth's use of their products.
Speaking at a public hearing Friday, Scott Gottlieb, the FDA Commissioner, said he was "horrified" at the surge in rates of teen vaping, NBC reported. More than 3 million U.S. teens use e-cigarettes, an increase of 78 percent since 2011, according to recent CDC data.
SEE ALSO: 5 Reasons to Ditch JUUL in 2019
"I still believe e-cigarettes present an opportunity for adult smokers to transition off cigarettes and onto nicotine delivery products that may not have the same level of risks," Gottlieb wrote in a tweet ahead of the hearing. "However, if the youth use continues to rise, the entire category will face an existential threat." Read more...