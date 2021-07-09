FDA seeks probe into its approval of Alzheimer's drug from Biogen

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) -The U.S. drug regulator on Friday called for an independent federal probe into the interactions between its representatives and Biogen Inc that led to the approval of the company Alzheimer's disease drug last month.

Shares of the drugmaker fell 3.5% after the agency's acting commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services to probe if the talks were inconsistent with the regulator's policies.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug, Aduhelm, despite strong objection from its own expert advisory panel for Alzheimer's disease patients, resulting in the resignation of three of the 11 members of its panel.

"There continue to be concerns raised...regarding contacts between representatives from Biogen and FDA during the review process," Woodcock said in a letter posted on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3jY9wV3bit.ly)

"We believe this review and assessment will help ensure continued confidence in the integrity of FDA's regulatory processes and decision-making."

The drug was approved in spite of the fact that one of its two large-scale clinical trials failed to show a benefit to patients.

The FDA authorized the drug based on evidence that it can reduce brain plaques, a likely contributor to Alzheimer's disease, rather than proof that it slows progression of the lethal mind-wasting disease.

Memos released by the FDA last month showed a clear struggle within the agency ahead of its controversial decision to approve Aduhelm.

After months of internal deliberations, agency officials cleared the drug using its accelerated approval pathway, which required a study to confirm that the drug works as intended.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • That “Sell By” date has nothing to do with food safety

    Greetings, fellow rule-followers. Do you ditch your durian as soon as it gets a tiny bit mushy? Do you shudder at the idea of keeping a can of green beans past that ever-confusing “Best By” date? I get it: I’m the same way. I cleave to food expiration dates with the desperation of someone who’s lost touch with their five senses. But a new article from Vox’s Alissa Wilkinson sheds light on the fallacy of food labels and how they contribute to the world’s growing food waste disaster.

  • Biogen, FDA narrow label of new Alzheimer's drug

    Biogen has updated the prescription information for the experimental Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm, saying the drug "should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease" instead of people who have more advanced Alzheimer's.Why it matters: It's an unusual step to modify a drug's label so soon after approval, raising questions about why the FDA approved the drug for such a broad patient population in the first place.Stay on top of the latest market tren

  • Tooth loss raises risk of dementia, study suggests

    We have 'the opportunity to improve oral health across the lifespan'.

  • These 7 markets will be the target of Biden’s new anti-monopoly executive order

    President Biden will sign an executive order Friday afternoon that takes aim at what the White House describes as the growing problem of corporate consolidation in U.S. and the higher prices, lower wages and reduced choice it imposes on workers and consumers.

  • Haiti president's assassination: What we know so far

    Armed men stormed the private residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and shot him dead.

  • FDA head calls for inquiry into Alzheimer's drug review

    Dr. Janet Woodcock announced the extraordinary step via Twitter. Woodcock made the request to the Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general, the watchdog agency that oversees the FDA and other federal health agencies. “We believe an independent assessment is the best manner in which to determine whether any interactions that occurred between the manufacturer and the agency’s review staff were inconsistent with FDA’s policies and procedures,” Woodcock wrote on Twitter.

  • Killed grizzly believed to be same bear that yanked camper from tent, Montana cops say

    A resident found the door to her home ripped off and large claw marks before the grizzly was shot.

  • What Biden understands about Afghanistan

    What Biden understands about Afghanistan

  • Fitbits Detect Lasting Changes After COVID-19

    Last spring, when the nation’s COVID-19 cases were soaring and tests were in short supply, some scientists wondered whether a new approach to disease surveillance might be on Americans’ wrists. One in five Americans uses a Fitbit, Apple Watch or other wearable fitness tracker. And over the past year, several studies have suggested that the devices — which can continually collect data on heart rates, body temperature, physical activity and more — could help detect early signs of COVID-19 symptoms

  • Forget 10,000 steps - here's how much you should actually walk per day, according to science

    Walking is great for your health, but the 10,000-steps rule is a myth based on a 1960s marketing campaign. Research says you can benefit from fewer.

  • I'm An ER Pediatrician. The Hardest Part Of My Job Is What Happens In 'Room 65.'

    "She began asking us the questions I’m always afraid of hearing: 'How does it look?' 'Was she touched?' 'Did anything happen to her?'”

  • Sorrento: Big Potential for Pain Management Candidate

    Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease which affects millions of people across the globe, and according to Wiseguy Research, it is a market that could be worth over $10 billion by 2025. Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) has been eyeing this opportunity and is now one step closer to getting its osteoarthritis candidate through the lucrative door. On Tuesday, Sorrento announced that the FDA has given the green light for the company to begin the Phase 2 testing of its pain management candidate r

  • EU finds potential link between heart inflammation and mRNA COVID shots

    Europe's drug regulator has found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, it said on Friday, stressing that the benefits of the shots outweighed any risks. The conditions, myocarditis and pericarditis, must be listed as side-effects of the two mRNA vaccines, the safety committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, adding that such cases primarily occurred within 14 days of inoculation. EMA's safety panel also advised that people with a history of the rare blood disorder capillary leak syndrome (CLS), must not be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's shot.

  • Limit eating tuna sushi due to 'highly neurotoxic compound', experts warn

    Opt for 'varied' and 'moderate' amounts of the traditional Japanese cuisine.

  • How well COVID-19 vaccines work against the Delta variant, according to the best available data

    Pfizer's vaccine is 88% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 caused by Delta, real-world efficacy data suggests. For AstraZeneca, it's 60%.

  • Pfizer to seek FDA authorization for third dose of coronavirus vaccine

    Pfizer is expected to seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to administer a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine to boost immunity and potentially stop the spread of coronavirus variants, according to AP.Why it matters: Pfizer and BioNTech released the initial results of a study on coronavirus booster shots, finding that a third dose was five to 10 times more effective at neutralizing the virus than two doses.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • This School Uses Electric Shocks on Students. Now a Court Says That’s Totally Fine.

    Screenshot/YouTubeA federal court of appeals ruled Tuesday that the only school in the country that administers electric shocks to students can continue doing so.The court ruled that the Food and Drug Administration cannot block the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center in Canton, Massachusetts, from using a device called the graduated electronic decelerator as a “treatment of last resort.” The school serves those with severe disabilities, including many with non-verbal autism who have been ejected

  • Barron Trump Is So Much Taller Than Melania Trump in These Rare New Photos

    Melania Trump is back in New York City, and her potential semi-permanent relocation now has her teenage son, Barron Trump, joining her for an outing in the Big Apple. The mother-son pair were spotted leaving their Manhattan home (Trump Tower, of course) this past week on July 7, and it looks the youngest Trump, who […]

  • A new bill would raise Social Security COLAs

    A new bill has been proposed in Congress that would raise the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, by tying them to the price inflation experienced by seniors. The “Fair COLA for Seniors Act” has been introduced by John Garamendi, a Democratic congressman from California. Currently Social Security checks are increased every year in line with an official measure of inflation designed around working age Americans.

  • I Got a J&J Vaccine. Should I Get a Booster Shot as Delta Spreads?

    Dr. Hana Mohammed El Sahly, a molecular virology and microbiology expert at Baylor College of Medicine, is not one of those researchers—and she says she wouldn’t recommend that course of action. “Until we have better data, it probably is not wise to go and get [additional] vaccines unless it’s part of a clinical trial,” she says. National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists are studying what happens when people get a booster of a different vaccine than their original shot.