FDA and CDC announce a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine

Video Transcript

JANET WOODCOCK: This morning, the FDA and CDC announced, that out of an abundance of caution, we're recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot following vaccine administration.

We're recommending this pause while we work together to fully understand these events, and also so we can get information out to health care providers and vaccine recipients.

Right now, I'd like to stress, these events appear to be extremely rare. However, COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of adverse events following vaccination very seriously.