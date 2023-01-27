FDA classifies recall of LivaNova's blood-pumping system controller as most serious

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday classified the recall of LivaNova's device that controls a blood-pumping system at its most serious type, citing that their use could cause serious injuries or death.

The medical device company recalled 589 units of the LifeSPARC system's controller, through the period of Dec. 19, 2019 to Nov. 17, 2022, for a software update to address a previously known malfunction.

The controller's software malfunction may trigger the device to enter critical failure mode causing the pump to stop for an extended time period, the FDA said, which may lead to serious injury or death of the patient.

LivaNova's recall is in addition to a previous withdrawal of 484 units due to the same issue. The company has reported 66 complaints and the FDA has received reports of two injuries due to this issue.

On Dec. 5, LivaNova started notifying customers about the software update's availability to resolve the critical failure issue. The UK-based manufacturer did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of business hours.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy and Aditya Samal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Crazy-looking cat’ caught by Missouri farmer is wild African animal, rescue group says

    The cat, adapted for life in a different climate, was suffering from frostbite, rescuers said.

  • India's top banks say Adani exposure within RBI limits but remain watchful

    Some of India's leading public sector banks said on Friday their exposure to the Adani Group was within the limits prescribed by the central bank, assuaging fears of default risks from their exposure to the conglomerate. The ports-to-energy conglomerate, helmed by Gautam Adani - one of the world's richest men, has come under attack from U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research, leading to a sharp fall in shares of group companies and the lenders that have exposure to it. The Reserve Bank of India allows for no more than 25% of a bank's available eligible capital base to be exposed to any one group of connected companies.

  • U.S. arrests of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants plummet

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dropped off dramatically from December to January following new rules that expel them back to Mexico, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said. U.S. authorities encountered a daily average of just 115 migrants from those countries over a week-long period ending on Jan. 24, down from an average 3,367 in the week to Dec. 11, a 97% drop, DHS said on Wednesday. The department attributed the decrease to the expansion of a public health order known as Title 42, which was first implemented by Republican former President Donald Trump to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as expanded legal pathways to enter the United States.

  • Exploring the Miami Dolphins’ backup quarterback options and who’s most appealing

    A look at the Miami Dolphins’ backup quarterback options

  • Dad’s boating app invention was off to slow start. Then daughter posted it on TikTok

    The Maryland man’s daughter asked TikTok to ‘blow up’ the app — and the response did not disappoint.

  • Polygon Soars 8% Ahead of zkEVM Network Update

    Investors are pouring into MATIC ahead of a new update that could improve Polygon’s ability to scale and integrate with Ethereum.

  • The Best Fintech Stock to Buy in 2023

    One of the most exciting secular growth trends that investors should be paying attention to if they aren't already is the advent of fintech and digital payments businesses. One such fintech pioneer, Block (NYSE: SQ), should be on every investor's radar right now. Its Square unit provides financial services, software, and hardware solutions to small merchants that want to seamlessly accept card payments from customers, as well as handle payroll, invoicing, and loyalty programs, among many other services.

  • Microsoft's big ChatGPT investment should have the competition shaking

    Microsoft's $10 billion investment in OpenAI is a shot directly at Amazon, Google, and the rest of Big Tech.

  • Apple developing software to help users build apps for upcoming headset - The Information

    According to a Bloomberg News report, the company was in talks with about half a dozen media partners including Walt Disney Co to develop virtual reality content for its MR headset. An MR headset could allow the wearer to use a real-world object to trigger a virtual-world reaction. The iPhone maker's MR headset is set to launch in this year's spring event and will cost around $3,000, according to a separate Bloomberg News report.

  • Why the AI Explosion Has Huge Implications for the Metaverse

    Tools like ChatGPT are already proving indispensable in building virtual worlds—and next generation AIs are coming

  • Amazon Warns Employees to Beware of ChatGPT

    ChatGPT has been making the tech industry sweat since its rise in popularity last year, and now Amazon is feeling the heat too. According to internal communications from the company as viewed by Insider, an Amazon lawyer has urged employees not to share code with the AI chatbot.

  • Washington outlasts Arizona State in overtime thriller

    Washington men's basketball defeats Arizona State by a final score of 69-66 in overtime on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Seattle. The Huskies improve to 13-9 overall and 5-6 in conference, while the Sun Devils drop to 15-6 overall and 6-4 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • GitHub says it now has 100M active users

    Code-hosting platform GitHub has announced that 100 million developers are now using the platform. The figure represents a substantial hike on the 3 million users GitHub counted exactly 10 years ago, the 28 million it claimed when Microsoft acquired it for $7.5 billion five years ago and the 90 million-plus it revealed just three months ago. GitHub has come a long way since its launch back in 2008, and now serves as the default hosting service for millions of open source and proprietary software projects, allowing developers to collaborate around shared codebases from disparate locations.

  • The Best Third Party Email Apps, Web Browsers, and More

    When it comes to the phone apps you rely on every day, from web browsing to email, you might not think too much about switching off the defaults that come with your phone. But the app stores on both Android and iOS are packed with a wealth of alternatives that are worth checking out. Spending some time looking at what else is out there is well worth the investment, and you might even find several apps that you prefer.

  • Android Users Can Finally Use Alternate Search and Payment Methods... but Only in India

    Android users in India will soon have more control over their devices, thanks to a court ruling. Beginning next month, Indian Android wielders can choose a different billing system when paying for apps and in-app smartphone purchases rather than default to going through the Play Store. Google will also allow Indian users to select a different search engine as their default right as they set up a new device, which might have implications for upcoming EU regulations.

  • TikTok Ban Coming? 3 Stocks Would Benefit

    TikTok has become one of the most popular and controversial social media platforms globally. Andrew Rocco explores the possibility of a ban and divulges 3 stocks that would benefit.

  • Everyone Wants Your Email Address. Think Twice Before Sharing It.

    When you browse the web, an increasing number of sites and apps are asking for a piece of basic information that you probably hand over without hesitation: your email address. It may seem harmless, but when you enter your email, you’re sharing a lot more than just that. I’m hoping this column, which includes some workarounds, persuades you to think twice before handing over your email address. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times First, it helps to know why companies want e

  • What is ChatGPT and why SEOs should care

    Learn how this AI-powered chatbot works, who's behind the technology, and what it can – and can't – do for search marketers. The post What is ChatGPT and why SEOs should care appeared first on Search Engine Land.

  • Microtransactions Dominate 30% Of The $200 Billion Gaming Market – This Startup Is Fighting Back

    The nearly 3 billion gamers in the world are expected to push the global gaming industry to more than $200 billion in 2023, according to some estimates. And with money flowing through a market that big, investors will be on the lookout for opportunities. Gameflip is a digital marketplace app where gamers can sell their credits, gaming skins and accessories to each other as well as upgrade games. Gameflip is raising funding on StartEngine, a platform that allows retail investors to invest in star

  • Apple will reportedly let anyone make apps for its mixed reality headset using Siri

    Apple is said to be working on a tool that would let anyone make AR apps using its future mixed reality headset.