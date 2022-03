Refinery29

Most people are terrified of ‘settling’ in their relationships. But don’t we all fall in love with imperfect partners in the end? Susan* is a 30-year-old Londoner who’s about to get engaged to someone who – on paper – probably wouldn’t meet half the criteria on her ‘ideal partner’ checklist, yet is the person she sees her future with. We asked her to tell us more about the fantasy of love, the reality of relationships, and why settling doesn’t always mean that you could do better. As told to Cri