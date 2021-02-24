FDA confirms Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented all deaths and hospitalizations in trial

Brendan Morrow

The United States could be days away from getting a third COVID-19 vaccine.

A Food and Drug Administration review has confirmed that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, which only requires a single shot, is safe and effective, meaning it could be authorized for emergency approval "as soon as this weekend," The Washington Post reports.

The FDA review showed the vaccine was 66 percent effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in a large clinical trial, though it was 85 percent effective at preventing severe illness. As Johnson & Johnson previously announced, the vaccine also "demonstrated complete protection against COVID-related hospitalization and death, 28 days post-vaccination." That, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry's Nancy M. Bennett told the Post, is "really what's important."

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine comes with the key benefit of only requiring one dose, as opposed to two doses for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that were previously authorized for emergency approval in the United States. Plus, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can also be stored for three months in a refrigerator, rather than having to be kept frozen, The Associated Press notes.

A committee is set to meet Friday to consider whether the FDA should authorize the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency approval. The company says that should the FDA do so, it expects to begin shipping the vaccine immediately and "deliver enough single-doses by the end of March to enable the vaccination of more than 20 million Americans."

More stories from theweek.com
The MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump
Late night hosts laugh at Rudy Giuliani literally running from his $1.3 billion lawsuit, tie in CPAC
Amy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearing

Recommended Stories

  • J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, says FDA

    On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration backed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose&nbsp;coronavirus vaccine as safe and effective, supporting its authorization for emergency use.

  • FDA says J&J 1-dose shot prevents COVID; final decision soon

    Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine offers strong protection against severe COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, and about 85% effective against the most serious illness. The agency also said J&J's shot — one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two — is safe to use.

  • One simple chart shows how well J&J's single-dose coronavirus vaccine works, with protection starting after 2 weeks

    The FDA says the shot is safe and effective, paving the way for it to become the third authorized vaccine in the US.

  • 'Dangerous' for Fauci, others to keep saying 'no' on returning to normal life: Dr. Nicole Saphier

    Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier examines on ‘Fox and Friends’ Dr. Anthony Fauci’s mixed messages on coronavirus.

  • Germany is pushing hard for people to take the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as many turn it down in hope of a Pfizer shot

    Germany is trying to get its vaccination program back on track after surprisingly low take-up for the AstraZeneca shot.

  • Coronavirus infection leads to immunity that's comparable to a COVID-19 vaccine

    After 90 days, the immunity developed in response to a coronavirus infection is about as protective as a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new study.

  • Side effect from COVID vaccines could produce abnormal mammogram results, doctors say

    Don’t fret irregular mammogram results after vaccination — they’re more common than you think.

  • Key Biden aide said pandemic was 'best thing that ever happened to him', book says

    Anita Dunn said privately what aides ‘would never say in public’Cautious campaigning won Covid battle with TrumpUS politics – live coverage Joe Biden and Anita Dunn wear masks as they leave the Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, on 19 October. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images A senior adviser to Democrat Joe Biden in his campaign for president believed “Covid is the best thing that ever happened to him”, a new book reports. It was, the authors add, a necessarily private comment that “campaign officials believed but would never say in public” as the US reeled from the impact of the pandemic amid hospitals stretched to breaking and with deaths mounting and the economy falling off a cliff. The remark, made to “an associate” by Anita Dunn, a Washington powerbroker who the Atlantic called “The Mastermind Behind Biden’s No-Drama Approach to Trump”, is reported in Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency, by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. The first major book on the 2020 election, a campaign indelibly marked by the coronavirus, will be published next week. The Guardian obtained a copy. This week, President Biden commemorated the 500,000th US Covid death with solemn ceremony and a request that Americans “remember those we lost and those we left behind”. Allen and Parnes, of NBC News and the Hill, also collaborated on Shattered, a similarly speedy history of Hillary Clinton’s White House run in 2016. In their new book they record Biden’s view of his predecessor in her defeat by Trump – he thought her a “terrible candidate” – and the views of Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice-president from 2009 to 2017, as the 2020 campaign unfolded. Obama first “seemed to be enamored with a former Texas congressman, Beto O’Rourke”, Allen and Parnes write, then later told Biden’s aides he feared his friend, aged 77 when the primary began, would only succeed in embarrassing himself and tarnishing a distinguished Washington career. But Dunn’s reported comment points to what became the dominant theme of the election. As the pandemic capsized Trump along with the economy Biden, through a much more cautious approach to campaigning and basic public health concerns, appealed to voters as the right man to manage a recovery. Trump sought to hammer Biden for “hiding in his basement” – a reference to Biden’s decision to rarely leave home in Wilmington, Delaware, instead campaigning virtually while the president held rallies and ignored public health guidelines. But such attacks did not hit home. Though “both Trump and Biden were comfortable with the stylistic and substantive contrasts of their … responses to the coronavirus”, Allen and Parnes write, “Trump led loudly, Biden calmly said Trump misled”. Like many members of his family and inner circle, Trump contracted the virus. He was reportedly more seriously ill than was publicly admitted. Biden stayed healthy and won the electoral college 306-232 and the popular vote by more than 7m. Dunn, 63, is a veteran of six Democratic campaigns and three winning ones, having worked for Obama in 2008 and 2012. She has not taken a role in the Biden administration and according to her own consulting firm, SKDK, is “currently on leave … expected to return later this year”. According to the profile published by the Atlantic in the immediate aftermath of Biden’s win in November, Dunn “came of age in the time when aides were neither seen nor heard … and still values discretion above almost all else”.

  • A single shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine reduces the risk of infection by 70%, the first real-world UK data suggests

    Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine reduced the risk of infection by 85% after two shots in a study of more than 23,000 UK healthcare workers.

  • The COVID vaccine system is unfair to those who need the shots most. This was predictable.

    Getting a COVID shot requires a mobile device or internet, tech skills to navigate websites, ability to travel, and time off work. Make this easier.

  • One-dose J&J COVID-19 vaccine meets criteria as safe and effective, FDA report finds

    A key FDA committee meets Friday to review the one-dose COVID vaccine from J&J. Authorization for its use in the US is expected to swiftly follow.

  • 'COVID Zero' Is Unattainable; Acceptable Risk Is the Goal

    Ten years ago, a deadly infectious disease killed more than 36,000 Americans. The next year, it killed another 12,000. Over each of the following eight years, the same disease caused between 22,000 and 62,000 deaths. That disease is influenza — also known as the flu — and it ranks among the 15 leading causes of death in the United States. Talking about the effects of a typical flu season is somewhat fraught these days. We are living through the worst pandemic in a century, one that is of a different order of magnitude from the flu. In the early months of COVID-19, some people who were trying to deny its severity, including then-President Donald Trump, claimed that it was barely worse the flu. That’s false. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Soon, however, the flu will become a meaningful point of comparison. In coming months, COVID will probably recede, as a result of vaccinations and growing natural immunity. But it will not disappear. “Some people have gotten this idea that we’re going to get to ‘COVID zero,’” Dr. Amesh Adalja of Johns Hopkins University told me. “That’s not realistic. It’s a fantasy.” COVID is caused by a coronavirus — known as SARS-CoV-2 — and coronaviruses often circulate for years, causing respiratory infections and the common cold. The world is not going to extinguish coronaviruses anytime soon, nor will it extinguish this specific one. The reasonable goal is to make it manageable, much like the seasonal flu. Fortunately, the vaccines are doing that. Israel, the country that has vaccinated the largest share of its population, offers a case study. One recent analysis followed 602,000 Israelis who had received a COVID vaccine and found that only 21 later contracted the virus and had to be hospitalized. Twenty-one is obviously not zero. Vaccines are almost never perfect. But the COVID vaccines are turning it into the sort of risk that people accept every day. Here’s a useful way to think about Israel’s numbers: Only 3.5 out of every 100,000 vaccinated people there was hospitalized with COVID symptoms. During a typical flu season in the U.S., by comparison, roughly 150 out of every 100,000 people is hospitalized with flu symptoms. And yet the seasonal flu does not bring life to a halt. It does not keep people from flying on airplanes, eating in restaurants, visiting their friends or going to school and work. The vaccines will not produce “COVID zero.” But they are on pace — eventually, and perhaps even by summer — to produce something that looks a lot like normalcy. The extremely rare exceptions won’t change that, no matter how much attention they receive. As Dr. Stefan Baral, a public health researcher and infectious disease expert, put it on Twitter: “Risk assessment? Absolutely! Risk mitigation? Absolutely! Risk management? Absolutely! Risk communication? Absolutely! Risk Elimination? Impossible.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • All the Differences Between the Covid Vaccines, Explained

    All offer protection, but how they do it varies.

  • Joe Biden says millions of masks will be sent 'very shortly'; Americans prefer trips over sex, Trivago poll says: Live COVID-19 updates

    The White House said this weekend that despite the drop in cases this month, life won't return to normal for quite some time. Latest virus updates.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Biden faces calls to 'strike a blow' for Saudi human rights

    President Biden to call King Salman as his administration prepare to release intelligence report expected to implicate crown prince Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, with the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a scene from the documentary The Dissident. Photograph: Briarcliff Entertainment via AP Joe Biden is expected to call Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Wednesday, as his administration prepares to release an unclassified intelligence report that many experts expect will name the royal’s son and heir as complicit in the grisly murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Biden’s plan to call to the 85-year-old ruler was reported on Tuesday night by Axios. The decision comes as the White House is facing calls by human rights activists and Saudi dissidents to “strike a blow” against Saudi human rights violations with new sanctions that they say could help rein in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s crackdown on dissidents and turn the page on the Trump administration’s “embrace of despots”. Media reports have in the past said that US intelligence agencies had a medium- to high-degree of confidence that the crown prince and de facto ruler was responsible for ordering Khashoggi’s killing in the Saudi consulate. “The release of the report is a long-awaited step that must be accompanied by accountability to ensure that this barbaric crime doesn’t happen again,” said Khalid Aljabri, a Saudi who is living in exile in Canada and is the son of Saad Aljabri, a former senior official and aide to Mohammed bin Nayef, the former crown prince who is now in jail. “Toothless sanctions by the Trump administration didn’t deter MBS [as the crown prince is often known] from going after others. The Biden administration must take more effective steps by sanctioning senior officials and political figures, institutions and entities that contributed to the murder,” he said. Jake Sullivan, the White House’s national security adviser, said last week in an interview on CNN that the administration was preparing to accompany the release of the classified report in the 2018 murder with a “further answer” by the administration that will hold individuals accountable for the crime. It is far from clear what kinds of actions Sullivan had in mind. Before last year’s presidential election, Biden said Saudi Arabia deserved to be treated as a “pariah” for its murder of Khashoggi – a critical voice against the Saudi government – and for Prince Mohammed’s targeting of critics. But some analysts now predict that the administration will have to take more measured steps. “I don’t think they can sanction MBS personally, but you could see steps against state-owned enterprises and perhaps limits on the PIF [Saudi sovereign wealth fund] investments in the US. They could also issue a statement that we will not deal with MBS as head of state, which has already been said,” said Kirsten Fontenrose, director of the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council. In an opinion piece on CNN this week, Abdullah Alaoudh, the DC-based professor and son of a prominent Saudi cleric and political prisoner who is facing the death penalty in Saudi Arabia, and Michael Eisner, a former state department lawyer, called on the administration to implement “targeted sanctions” that would pressure the Saudi government to lift travel bans on dissidents and their families. “Such a measure would signal to the Saudis and the world that the US stands firmly on the side of civil society and has turned the page on the Trump administration’s policy of embracing despots,” they said. The pair also said the Biden administration could take a “small but significant step” by instituting a bar on entry into the US of Saudi leaders, targeting the Saudi royal court and interior ministry. “The Biden administration should move to apply the exact same Magnitsky Act sanctions – including a travel ban and freeze of his assets – that the US applied to his 17 accomplices for the murder of Khashoggi,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World (Dawn). While most experts say it is unlikely, a move to sanction Prince Mohammed directly could have profound implications for his future as heir to the throne. Some analysts point out that even if Biden sought to challenge the prince, it is not clear who might step in Prince Mohammed’s shoes following a campaign in Saudi Arabia to silence or imprison his most likely political rivals. Agnès Callamard, the outgoing special rapporteur on extrajudicial killing for the United Nations, who investigated the Khashoggi murder, said that targeted sanctions against Prince Mohammed’s personal assets and bank account ought to be ordered as a “minimum” if intelligence showed the crown prince ordered or incited the crime. She added that Biden ought also to exert pressure on the Saudis to identify the location of Khashoggi’s remains, allow for Khashoggi’s children to leave Saudi if they wish, and, if evidence suggests he ordered the killing, freeze Prince Mohammed’s diplomatic engagements with the US. “Banishing the persons responsible for ordering the killing of Jamal Khashoggi from the international stage is an important step towards delivering justice to Jamal Khashoggi,” Callamard said.

  • California's coronavirus strain looks increasingly dangerous: 'The devil is already here'

    California's coronavirus strain is more transmissible than its predecessors, is more resistant to vaccines and may cause more severe cases of COVID-19.

  • Biden is locking up migrant children. Will the world still care with Trump gone?

    Flowers, butterflies and a rosy banner saying ‘Bienvenidos’ decorate the child detention site. Is that meant to fool us into thinking this is humane? ‘Trailers in the camp are labeled with names such as Alpha, Charlie and Echo, names which are commonly used in military detention practices like Guantánamo Bay.’ Photograph: HANDOUT/Reuters This week, the Biden administration did the unthinkable. It reopened a Trump-era detention site for migrant children. The detention center, a reconverted camp for oil field workers in Carrizo Springs, Texas, is expected to hold 700 children between the ages of 13 and 17, and dozens of kids have already arrived there. This is an awful development, reminding me of some of the worst abuses of the Trump years. And while we obviously don’t know how this ominous development will play out in the long run, what we do know is this: unaccompanied migrant children deserve compassion, not detention. But rather than seeking out new and better solutions, the Biden administration is instead trying to sell us an image of a kinder, gentler imprisonment. How else are we to understand the words of Mark Weber, spokesperson for Health and Human Services (HHS), the agency that oversees the welfare of unaccompanied migrant children? Weber told the Washington Post that “the Biden administration is moving away from the ‘law-enforcement focused’ approach of the Trump administration to one in which child welfare is more centric”. That may play well as a soundbite, but how welfare-centric is it to place children in jail in the first place? And if you don’t think it’s a jail, you should know that the “unaccompanied teens sent to the Carrizo Springs shelter will not be allowed to leave the facility”, as reported by the news website BorderReport.com. The Biden administration is instead trying to sell us an image of a kinder, gentler imprisonment It gets worse. The camp’s operation will be “based on a federal emergency management system”, where “trailers are labeled with names such as Alpha, Charlie and Echo”, names which are commonly used in military detention practices. (Camp Echo, for example, is a notorious site in Guantánamo Bay.) And while staff members will thankfully not be sporting military gear, the government spokesman makes a point to tell us that they will “wear matching black-and-white T-shirts displaying their roles: disaster case manager, incident support, emergency management” and that “the most colorful trailer is at the entryway, where flowers, butterflies and handmade posters still hang on its walls from Carrizo’s first opening in 2019”. Give me a break. The problem with this sort of language is that it hides the brute reality of detention and covers it up with the rosy rhetoric of summer camp. The Post story describes the center as a 66-acre site where “groups of beige trailers encircle a giant white dining tent, a soccer field and a basketball court. There is a bright blue hospital tent with white bunk beds inside. A legal services trailer has the Spanish word ‘Bienvenidos,’ or welcome, on a banner on its roof. There are trailers for classrooms, a barber shop, a hair salon.” Who, I wonder, is really comforted by a “welcome banner” on a roof, the jailers or the jailed? Think I’m being ungenerous? That the Biden administration is merely trying to articulate to the public how its detention scheme will be more salubrious than Trump’s? Well, if that’s the case, then health concerns, especially during a pandemic, would be paramount. We’ve been told by the government that these children will arrive at Carrizo Springs after a period of quarantine and will all be tested for Covid before entry. Yet, when BorderReport.com asked HHS whether everyone entering the facility, and not just these teens, will be tested for the virus, they did not receive a direct answer. It doesn’t stop there. Despite the language coming from the administration, these children are facing a terrible and possibly illegal situation. In 1997, a class-action lawsuit settlement established standards for the detention and release of unaccompanied minors taken into custody by the authorities. According to the Flores Settlement Agreement, the federal government must transfer these unaccompanied children to a non-secure and licensed facility within days of being in custody. In an emergency, the government can keep the children for up to 20 days while seeking to reunite them with family members or place them with a sponsor. Meanwhile, the Carrizo Springs site is a secure site (the kids can’t leave), is unlicensed by the state of Texas (it’s operated by a government contractor for the Office of Refugee Resettlement), and is expected to hold children for 30 days, as reported by the Washington Post, which is obviously longer than the 20 days dictated by the Flores Agreement. The detention is also very expensive, coming in at a cost of $775 a day per child compared with $290 a day for permanent centers. All of these extremely disturbing facts surrounding this detention should elicit massive amounts of outrage in all of us, but the Biden administration seeks to deflect the criticism by assuring us their version of childhood detention is thoughtful and humane, even while opening a facility where kids are delivered in unmarked vans to an internment camp that is geographically remote and difficult to access. Does it feel like we’re being sold a bill of goods? It sure does to me. Yes, it’s not as malevolent as the family separation policies of Trump, but if our way of judging political conduct now is whether something is simply “better” or “worse” than Trump was, then we’ve elevated Trump’s actions into our new standard of behavior. And when we do that, we’ve lost any genuine sense of judgement in the first place. There’s no question that, with rising numbers of unaccompanied minors arriving at the border during Covid, the Biden administration has a difficult road ahead. But expanding a long discredited system that detains children cannot be the answer, no matter how good the government wants to make it sound. Every government spins their message. But if we fall unthinkingly for the spin, the fault isn’t with them. It’s with us. Moustafa Bayoumi is the author of the award-winning books How Does It Feel To Be a Problem?: Being Young and Arab in America and This Muslim American Life: Dispatches from the War on Terror. He is professor of English at Brooklyn College, City University of New York

  • Why get COVID-19 vaccination if you still have to wear a mask? It beats getting sick, health experts say.

    Getting two shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduces risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by about 95%, but not completely.

  • FDA releases new data on J&J's single-dose coronavirus vaccine showing it's safe and effective

    The one-dose vaccine was particularly effective at preventing severe illness, according to documents released Wednesday by US regulators.

  • CNN’s Brian Stelter Says Andrew Cuomo’s Media Bashing Amid Nursing Home Scandal Is ‘Trumpian’

    CNN’s Brian Stelter called New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent attack on the media “Trumpian” after reports found that his administration underreported the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. “Whenever a politician resorts to media bashing, you know they’re in it pretty deep. Of course, Gov. Cuomo is particularly ‘Trumpy’ when it comes to Democrats in the United States. He has a Trumpian streak, and he does resort to media bashing from time to time,” Stelter told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Monday. “Right now, he seems to be saying he has a communications problem, rather than an actual problem.” An investigation by New York State Attorney General Letitia James found that Cuomo’s administration underreported COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, and found that the state’s decision to send residents who had been hospitalized with the virus back to their nursing homes may have put other residents at increased risk. Also Read: NYC Movie Theaters Cleared to Reopen Next Month at 25% Capacity At a recent press conference, Cuomo said he did not “aggressively enough take on the misinformation that has caused people pain.” He added that he would call out “lying” in media reports and insisted that “total deaths were always reported for nursing homes and hospitals.” “I’m sure he feels that there are partisan right-wing websites and television networks that are unfairly trying to take him down,” Stelter said. “Every single hour they’re talking about Cuomo on some of those other channels. Republicans in the state of New York feel so emboldened right now and they’re trying to talk about taking Cuomo on. At the same time… there are a lot of real reporters digging into this, asking legitimate questions, and it’s never a good look for a governor to be saying it’s about misinformation and lying.” Later on Monday, Meghan McCain also took aim at Cuomo and his brother, Chris Cuomo, for his coverage of the governor on CNN. “You and your ghoul of a brother were doing comedy shows with giant q tips and joking about his sex life while covering the number of nursing home deaths in nyc,” McCain tweeted at Chris Cuomo on Monday. “Why doesn’t your brother finally apologize to @JaniceDean and the other family members he helped to kill?” var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid__1", "obj": {"id":"21259","stats":{"wp":1},"title":"Laura Ingraham Trumpism Is Here to Stay in the GOP","video":"720625","width":"640","height":"360"}}); Read original story CNN’s Brian Stelter Says Andrew Cuomo’s Media Bashing Amid Nursing Home Scandal Is ‘Trumpian’ At TheWrap