FDA to consider two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots for children under 5

Karen Weintraub and Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are seeking federal authorization to allow children 6 months to 4 years old to receive two COVID-19 shots. The move comes at the request of the Food and Drug Administration, the companies said, and as pediatric COVID-19 cases top 10 million.

The companies on Tuesday asked the FDA to review data on the safety and efficacy of their vaccine, given in a low-dose format, for young children.

In late December, the companies said the two-dose vaccine provided to 2- to 4-year-olds had not been shown effective against COVID-19. The children in the trial did not mount enough of an immune response to suggest they would be protected against severe disease.

However, younger children, ages 6 months to 2 years did show an adequate immune response.

The dosing of the vaccine depends upon age. Everyone 12 and over gets a 30-microgram dose. Children 5 and older get a 10-microgram dose. Children under 5 would receive a 3-microgram dose if it is approved.

The companies said they thought a third shot would make the vaccine effective for children ages 2 through 4 and were testing it in both groups. At the time, a Pfizer scientist told a federal advisory committee the third dose would be given eight weeks after the first two shots, pushing back trial results until late March or early April.

It's not yet clear what changed to allow earlier consideration of the vaccine for young children.

FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, which must vote on the submission, has scheduled a public meeting to discuss it on Feb. 15.

Pfizer has been in extensive discussions with the FDA about the authorization, said Mark McClellan, former FDA commissioner under President George W. Bush.

"It’s going to take a few weeks for FDA to go over it very, very carefully. It includes data on hundreds of kids who have now been followed for a long time. It integrates data we’ve seen around the country and around the world on the experience of kids generally with the COVID vaccine, which looks very good from a safety standpoint, especially at these low doses," said McClellan, director of the Robert J Margolis Center for Health Policy and the Margolis Professor of Business, Medicine and Health Policy at Duke University.

It's also possible that if the two-dose regime is authorized, parents could begin immunizing their children sooner, and wouldn't have to wait as long to get a third booster dose.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner during the Trump administration and a current Pfizer board member, said on “Face the Nation” this week if the government authorized a two-dose vaccine for younger children it would expedite the rollout.

“If the goal of the vaccine is to get baseline immunity in the kids to prevent really bad outcomes, and you're really not using the vaccine as a tool to prevent infection in the first place, two doses could do that,” Gottlieb said.

