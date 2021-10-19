FDA considering authorization of mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccine boosters
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Food and Drug Administration is considering giving the green light to mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Meanwhile, the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell is focusing attention on so-called breakthrough COVID-19 cases among people with compromised immune systems. Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, joined CBSN to discuss.