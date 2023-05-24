FDA defers decision for Sarepta's gene therapy to June 22 from May 29

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland

(Reuters) -Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. drug regulator deferred an accelerated approval decision for its gene therapy for a muscle wasting disorder to June 22 from May 29, sending its shares tumbling 16% before the bell.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it needs more time to complete the review of SRP-9001.The deferral followed a meeting of the regulator's external advisers less than two weeks ago, where the panel narrowly backed an accelerated approval for the Duchenne muscular dystrophy therapy with 8-6 votes.

The regulator, however, indicated that it could potentially grant an accelerated approval for SRP-9001, initially for use in Duchenne patients aged 4 and 5. The drug was tested in DMD patients who could walk and were of the age 4-7 years.

DMD is a muscle-wasting disorder that is estimated to affect 1-in-3,500 male births worldwide, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

