FDA: Drugmaker knew about 'manipulated data' before approval of the $2.1 million drug

Novartis knew about "data manipulation" in early testing of its groundbreaking gene therapy drug but did not tell the Food and Drug Administration until after the $2.1 million therapy hit the market, the agency said Tuesday.

The drugmaker knew about Zolgensma's inaccurate data on March 14 but did not tell the FDA until June 28, more than one month after the agency approved the drug, the agency said.

The FDA recommends the gene therapy, used to treat spinal muscular atrophy, remain on the market as the agency continues to review data, according to Peter Marks, director of the agency's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

But officials warned that AveXis, the gene therapy subsidiary of Swiss giant Novartis, could face penalties.

"We rely on truthful scientific data to make regulatory decisions, and we take the issue of data integrity very seriously," FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless said on Twitter. "In this case, the agency will use its full authorities to take action, if appropriate, which may include civil or criminal penalties."

The FDA approved Zolgensma for children under the age of two with spinal muscular atrophy, a rare inherited disease caused by a mutation in the survival motor neuron gene. This defect can disrupt production of a protein and cause muscle-controlling motor neurons to die, leaving children with severe physical disabilities

Novartis priced the one-time drug at $425,000 per year over five years, making it the world's most expensive drug. Parents of children with SMA have battled with insurance companies to gain coverage of the medication. Some have raised money through Go Fund Me campaigns.

The FDA likely would have delayed approval of the gene therapy had the agency known of the data manipulation issue, Dr. Wilson Bryan, a FDA division director, said in a report.

Bryan said that agency reviewers would've required more time to investigate the data issue and evaluate how the manipulation might have affected clinical trial results.

However, Bryan said the agency likely would have approved the gene therapy, citing the drug's "compelling evidence of effectiveness and a favorable benefit-risk profile."

The drugmaker told the FDA that the manipulation affected the accuracy of animal testing data, which was information included in the company's drug application.

The FDA said the disclosure does not affect the agency's "positive assessment" of data from the company's human clinical trials.

"The totality of the evidence demonstrating the product’s effectiveness and its safety profile continues to provide compelling evidence supporting an overall favorable benefit-risk profile," Marks said in a statement. "However, the integrity of the product testing data used in the development of the product’s manufacturing process is still a matter that we are continuing to evaluate and take very seriously."

Doctors and parents of children with SMA who have questions about the data issue may contact the FDA at 800-835-4709.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Novartis used faulty data for world's most expensive drug Zolgensma