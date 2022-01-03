FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

LAURAN NEERGAARD

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.

But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isn’t the final step. A panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to decide later this week whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens with a final decision by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director.

The FDA also said everyone 12 and older who's eligible for a Pfizer booster can get one as early as five months after their last dose rather than six months.

FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said even though serious illness is uncommon in younger teens, a booster will help them avoid that risk — while also helping reduce the spread of omicron or any other coronavirus mutant.

“Hopefully this will be not just a call for people to go get their booster shot,” but for the tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans to rethink that choice, Marks said. “It's not too late to start to get vaccinated.”

The FDA based its latest booster decision largely on real-world data from Israel that found no new safety concerns when 6,300 12- to 15-year-olds got a Pfizer booster five months after their second dose.

Likewise, the FDA said even more data from Israel showed no problems with giving anyone eligible for a Pfizer booster that extra dose a month sooner than the six months that until now has been U.S. policy.

The chief safety question for younger teens is a rare side effect called myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation seen mostly in younger men and teen boys who get either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The vast majority of cases are mild — far milder than the heart inflammation caused by COVID-19 — and they seem to peak in older teens, the 16- and 17-year-olds.

Marks said the side effect occurs in about 1 in 10,000 men and boys ages 16 to 30 after their second shot — but that a third dose appears less risky, by about a third. That's probably because more time has passed before the booster than between the first two shots, he said.

While the FDA didn’t consult its independent scientific advisers before making that decision, the CDC's own advisory panel is sure to closely weigh how much benefit this age group is likely to get before backing the extra shot.

Vaccines still offer strong protection against serious illness from any type of COVID-19. But health authorities are urging everyone who’s eligible to get a booster dose for their best chance at avoiding milder breakthrough infections from the highly contagious omicron mutant.

Children tend to suffer less serious illness from COVID-19 than adults. But child hospitalizations are rising during the omicron wave -- most of them unvaccinated.

Pediatrician and global health expert Dr. Philip Landrigan of Boston College welcomed the FDA's decisions, but stressed that the main need is to get the unvaccinated their first shots.

“It is among unvaccinated people that most of the severe illness and death from COVID will occur in coming weeks,” he said in an email. "Many thousands of lives could be saved if people could persuade themselves to get vaccinated.”

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech is the only U.S. option for children of any age. About 13.5 million 12- to 17-year-olds — just over half that age group — have received two Pfizer shots, according to the CDC.

For families hoping to keep their children as protected as possible, the booster age limit raised questions.

The older teens, 16- and 17-year-olds, became eligible for boosters in early December. But original vaccinations opened for the younger teens, those 12 to 15, back in May. That means those first in line in the spring, potentially millions, are about as many months past their last dose as the slightly older teens.

As for even younger children, kid-size doses for 5- to 11-year-olds rolled out more recently, in November -- and experts say healthy youngsters should be protected after their second dose for a while. But the FDA also said Monday that if children that young have severely weakened immune systems, they will be allowed a third dose 28 days after their second. That’s the same third-dose timing already recommended for immune-compromised teens and adults.

Pfizer is studying its vaccine, in even smaller doses, for children younger than 5.

What about timing of boosters for adults who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines?

The FDA said it didn’t have any new data from Moderna to back a timing change and people who’d already had two Moderna shots should continue to wait six months for a booster. As for people who originally got the single-dose J&J shot, the U.S. already recommends another dose of any vaccine two months later.

___

AP journalists Tom Murphy and Mike Stobbe contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter 'permanently suspends' Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account

    Twitter suspended a personal account of Rep.

  • Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general

    New York's attorney general recently subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., demanding their testimony in connection with a civil investigation into the family’s business practices, according to a court filing made public Monday. The subpoenas, stemming from Attorney General Letitia James’ yearslong investigation into matters including “the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, came to light after James went to court last month seeking to force the Trumps to comply. A state court judge who handled past disputes arising from the probe agreed Monday to entertain arguments over the subpoenas, which also seek documents from the Trumps in addition to their testimony.

  • Kate Middleton and Mom Carole Are Huge Fans of This Competition Show

    It seems Kate Middleton is a total sucker for reality shows .Her husband, Prince...

  • FDA authorizes COVID booster shots for Americans as young as 12

    The CDC must also weigh in before the third shots can be rolled out for younger age groups.

  • Virus Expert Says Omicron Will Strike These States Next

    COVID cases are skyrocketing nationwide, to unprecedented levels—and whether or not this new Omicron strain is less severe, you don't want COVID. So how can you stay safe? And where is Omicron going to strike next? Former head of the FDA Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who sits on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Dr. Gottlieb Sai

  • 8 Tips You Must Follow to Avoid COVID, Say Doctors

    As coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to climb across the country, many people want to know what they can do to stop the spread of the devastating virus that has already killed more than 820,000. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, if every one of us followed some simple "fundamentals," we could collectively flatten the COVID-19 curves and save lives. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases s

  • Newborn baby found in toilet bin of Air Mauritius plane

    The mother and baby are doing well, after airport staff found the boy during a routine check.

  • If You Use This Common Medication, Contact Your Doctor Now, FDA Warns

    The right medication can go a long way in taking care of everything from sleepless nights to chronic pain. In fact, they can be so helpful that it can be easy to keep using them without much thought. But due to a new recall from the Food&Drug Administration (FDA), you may want to take a moment to check if one medication in your daily routine could be affected. Read on to see which popular product is being pulled from pharmacies.RELATED: If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says. Tar

  • How safe are indoor gyms during Omicron surge? What experts say

    Experts say everyone should be wearing a mask, and many recommend vaccine verification requirements. But even with both of those, there are risks.

  • Omicron Shows the Unvaccinated Will Never Be Safe

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Omicron variant of SARS CoV2 has quickly upended at least three facts we thought we had established about t​​he COVID-19 pandemic.First, the transmissibility of Omicron has shattered all previous records, including those set by the Delta variant, which briefly had been considered just about worst-in-class due its extreme contagiousness. Second, it has shown us that COVID-19 can be a mild disease—if one considers a three- or four-day

  • What's behind the public health switcheroo on COVID?

    What's behind the public health switcheroo on COVID?

  • The Plane Is Boarding, Where Are Your Test Results?

    Christine Yi held out hope that the test results would come through until the doors to her flight’s boarding gate closed. Yi, 45, a content creator in New York, was attempting to fly to Grand Cayman in the Caribbean over the Christmas holiday weekend with her boyfriend, James Tracey, 47, the executive chef at Isabelle’s Osteria, a restaurant in New York’s Gramercy neighborhood. The Cayman Islands requires proof of a negative COVID test taken within 24 hours of departure to enter. Yi and Tracey h

  • Is Oklahoma really No. 1 in 2021 COVID-19 deaths? Breaking down the state’s death rate

    A new report says Oklahoma had the highest 2021 COVID-19 death rate in the country, but top health officials say the report is missing context.

  • Fauci, Walensky comments raise new concerns on whether science or 'pushback' are guiding COVID policies

    New COVID-19 guidance from Dr. Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky have caused some to question whether public health officials are making decisions based on science or prevailing opinion.

  • Whistleblower warns baffling illness affects growing number of young adults in Canadian province

    Several new cases in New Brunswick involve caretakers of those afflicted, suggesting a possible environmental trigger Young adults are developing troubling symptoms, including rapid weight loss, insomnia, hallucinations and limited mobility. Photograph: Zoonar GmbH/Alamy A whistleblower in the Canadian province of New Brunswick has warned that a progressive neurological illness that has baffled experts for more than two years appears to be affecting a growing number of young people and causing s

  • More than 8,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this rowing machine — and it’s on sale for less than $90

    Kick up your workouts with a rowing machine that costs less than your sneakers. The post More than 8,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this rowing machine — and it’s on sale for less than $90 appeared first on In The Know.

  • Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey won't even try to save kids from COVID-19

    The rapid spread of the omicron variant, combined with the holidays, the cold weather and the re-opening of schools could be a disaster in the making.

  • I tried a 3-day anti-inflammatory meal plan designed to improve digestion and make you feel great

    The detox aims to identify which foods your body reacts badly to and which make you feel your best — and I couldn't believe the results.

  • Local hospital’s chief medical officer got COVID-19 for Christmas and urges vaccination

    In an email to colleagues, the doctor described what happened to the vaccinated and unvaccinated members of his family. Hint: There’s a reason he’s urging people to get the shots.

  • Florida hospital system suffers data breach, including medical information

    A Florida-based hospital system revealed on Saturday it suffered a data breach that included the personal and medical information of patients and staff.In a statement, Broward Health said hackers gained access to its network on Oct. 15 through a third-party medical provider that had access to its system. Broward Health detected the intrusion four days later and notified the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ). The hacker accessed names,...