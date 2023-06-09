FDA expert panel recommends approval for Alzheimer's drug

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday endorsed the Alzheimer's drug Leqembi as an effective therapy for people with early signs of the memory-robbing disease.

The FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee's recommendation paves the way for traditional FDA approval for Eisai and Biogen's Alzheimer's drug. The FDA expects to decide by July 6 whether to endorse the drug.

"The study clearly demonstrated the clinical benefit," said Dr. Robert Alexander, the advisory committee's chairman and a University of Arizona College of Medicine professor of psychiatry.

Although the FDA in January granted accelerated approval for Leqembi, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services limited payment for the $26,500-per-year drug unless patients are enrolled in a clinical trial. The FDA's traditional approval means Medicare, the federal health program for those 65 and older, will pay for the drug. However, the agency said it will require prescribing doctors to participate in a registry, or a database that tracks how well the drug works.

Panel weighs risks of side effects

The drug manufacturers cited studies that showed the drug cleared amyloid beta from the brains of study participants. The FDA staff concluded a late-stage study showed the drug slowed cognitive decline by 27% when compared to placebo in people with early signs of memory and thinking problems.

FDA staffers warned of safety risks for people on lecanemab, including brain swelling and tiny bleeds common in this class of amyloid-clearing drugs. FDA staffers said the risk for such side effects appeared to be higher for patients who inherited two copies of the Alzheimer's risk gene APOE4.

Advisory panel members had mixed opinions about the safety of the drug for people on blood thinning medications. While some advisory panel members recommended the drug be made available for patients on such anti-coagulants, others weren't sure.

Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, a panel member and chief of neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital. said she would be wary of recommending Leqembi for patients on anticoagulants due to the limited data in the clinical trials. She said more data is needed to better understand potential risks.

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles estimated Leqembi spending could surpass $5 billion if more than 200,000 patients took the drug.

The panel's deliberations were in sharp contrast to the debate surrounding Biogen's Aduhelm, the first anti-amyloid drug that gained accelerated approval in 2021. The panel recommended against approval, citing conflicting results from two main clinical trials. When the FDA authorized accelerated the drug anyway, three panel members resigned in protest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alzheimer's drug Leqembi nears approval after FDA panel's endorsement.