FDA grants booster authorization for 12- to 15-year-olds as school year begins

Good Morning America

Children ages 12 to 15 are now eligible to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Monday. The agency also shortened the time between being fully vaccinated to being able to receive a booster from six months to five months for those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine , and is also allowing for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for certain immunocompromised children 5 through 11 years of age. The new guidelines come as millions of children return to school across the U.S. following the holiday break and as pediatric cases of COVID-19 are increasing amid the omicron surge.