FDA grants emergency authorization for first COVID-19 breathalyzer test

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Americans will be able to find out if they have COVID-19 with a breathalyzer test, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

The FDA granted an emergency use authorization to a test produced by InspectIR Systems that collects a breath sample and analyzes for chemical compounds associated with the coronavirus, the first of its kind to be authorized for use.

In a study of 2,409 people, the test correctly identified a positive COVID infection in 91.2% of cases and correctly identified negative samples 99.3% of the time, the FDA said in a release. A similar result was seen in a follow-up study focused on the contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

According to InspectIR, the test is performed by exhaling into a tube in a similar manner to blowing up a balloon and produces results within three minutes.

NEW SUBVARIANTS SPREADING IN NEW YORK: Here's what you need to know

ALREADY GOT COVID? GET VAXXED ANYWAY: Vaccines, boosters up to 68% effective against hospitalization from reinfection, CDC study shows

The FDA said the testing instrument is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, and that breath tests can be performed in doctor's offices, hospitals, and other testing sites.

“Today’s authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for COVID-19,” said Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. “The FDA continues to support the development of novel COVID-19 tests with the goal of advancing technologies that can help address the current pandemic and better position the U.S. for the next public health emergency.”

The FDA said a positive result yielded through the InspectIR COVID-19 breathalyzer should be confirmed with a molecular test.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: First COVID breath test granted emergency authorization by FDA

  • FDA authorizes 1st breath test for COVID-19 infection

    The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued an emergency use authorization for what it said is the first device that can detect COVID-19 in breath samples. The InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, the FDA said, and can be used in doctor’s offices, hospitals and mobile testing sites. Dr. Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, called the device “yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for COVID-19.”

  • FDA approves first COVID-19 breath test for emergency use

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Thursday that it had authorized the first test to detect COVID-19 through breath for emergency use. The InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer is able to identify five volatile organic compounds tied to the coronavirus in a person’s breath by using a technique known as gas chromatography gas mass-spectrometry, delivering…

  • FDA approves Covid breathalyzer that can detect cases in three minutes

    Device can only be operated by trained professionals

