FDA grants Pfizer priority review for full U.S. approval

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was granted priority review for full approval by the Food Drug Administration for Americans 16 and older, Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday.

Why it matters: A full approval for the Pfizer vaccine could help bolster the U.S. vaccination effort, as many people are reluctant to receive the vaccine under its emergency use status, the Boston Globe notes.

The priority review shortens the approval process from 10 months to six months, with the goal date for a decision expected in January 2022.

State of play: As of Friday, the United States has had more than 33.9 million COVID cases and 608,432 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

