The FDA is investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries sold at Walmart, Trader Joe's and other retailers

Katie Balevic
·2 min read

  • The FDA is investigating FreshKampo and HEB brand organic strawberries for Hepatitis A Virus.

  • Those brands of organic strawberries are sold at Aldi, Kroger, Walmart, Trader Joe's, and more.

  • The US has seen a total of 17 Hepatitis A cases connected to the strawberries, the FDA said.

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating two brands of strawberries sold at top grocery stores for Hepatitis A.

The agency is "investigating a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections in the United States and Canada potentially linked to fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo and HEB," the FDA website says.

The affected berries were purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022. The FDA warned people who purchased strawberries during that period and then froze them to dispose of them.

Hepatitis A can cause mild illnesses that last weeks as well as severe illnesses that last several months. In rare cases, the infection can cause liver disease and death, the FDA said. Most people that are infected fully recover within a few weeks.

Thus far, the FDA has reported 17 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations connected to consumption of the strawberries. California saw 15 cases, while Minnesota and North Dakota saw one case each.

The FreshKampo and HEB brand strawberries were sold at several retailers, including Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Weis Markets, WinCo Foods.

"If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away," the FDA said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency are also investigating.

